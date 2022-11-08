Cloud Hypervisor Project welcomes AMD as a Member of the Advisory Board

As a member, AMD will help drive open source collaboration and development in the Cloud Hypervisor community.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Hypervisor Project, a leading virtual machine monitor (VMM) for running modern cloud workloads, is excited to welcome AMD to their Advisory Board. The Linux Foundation and the founding members of the Cloud Hypervisor Project would like to welcome AMD and look forward to working with them to foster an environment of open source collaboration.

Cloud Hypervisor Project (PRNewswire)

As a member, AMD will help drive open source collaboration and development in the Cloud Hypervisor community.

Since 2021, the Cloud Hypervisor Project, under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation, has had broad support across industries – including both from CPU manufacturers as well as public cloud operators. The Cloud Hypervisor project is designed for supporting modern workloads both on the Edge as well as on the Cloud. As the Linux Foundation continues to standardize key components of the software stack for managing and orchestrating modern workloads, Cloud Hypervisor will continue to play an important role.

As a major CPU vendor, AMD's decision to join the project is a reflection on the momentum of this effort to standardize one of the key technology components in a modern virtualization stack – the virtual machine monitor. A VMM uses the functionality surfaced by a hypervisor to help create and manage virtual machines. In addition to managing the CPU and memory resources amongst the virtual machines under management, a VMM also provides both I/O and platform resources for the guest virtual machines.

"AMD looks forward to bringing our robust portfolio and experience to the Cloud Hypervisor project to drive more freedom and choice into the virtualization space," said Robert Hormuth, CVP of Architecture and Strategy, Datacenter Solutions Group, AMD.

"As a major CPU vendor, AMDs contributions to the Cloud Hypervisor will be super valuable," said K. Y Srinivasan, Advisory Board Member from Microsoft.

Cloud Hypervisor welcomes organizations and contributors from around the world to help drive the innovation and adoption of cutting-edge VMMs for cloud-based workloads. To learn more about the Cloud Hypervisor Project, including how to get involved, please visit www.cloudhypervisor.org.

Media Contact

Noah Lehman

The Linux Foundation

nlehman@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Linux Foundation