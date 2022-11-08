Azzur Group Welcomes Cybersecurity Expert, Mariano Mattei, to Lead Cybersecurity Services for Life Science Clients

Mariano Mattei brings extensive experience as a CISO Consultant providing governance, risk, and compliance solutions

HATBORO, Pa., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The life sciences industry ranks number three in the amount of cybersecurity breaches nationwide, with targets tripling since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.1 Without robust cybersecurity infrastructure, life science companies are at risk of breaches ranging from patient data to intellectual property.

Mariano Mattei joins Azzur Group (PRNewswire)

In order to meet the cybersecurity needs of life science companies today, Azzur Group announces the appointment of Mariano Mattei, CCISO, CCSFP, CHQP, to Vice President of Cybersecurity. In this new role, Mariano will focus on collaborating with clients to mitigate risk across their enterprises, as well as proactively build the infrastructure to maintain compliance.

"I'm pleased to join Azzur Group," said Mariano Mattei , Vice President of Cybersecurity, Azzur Group. "I look forward to spearheading cybersecurity innovative quality and solutions to further assist life science companies with protecting critical data and systems."

Prior to joining Azzur Group, Mariano spent a decade as a cybersecurity and CISO consultant providing governance, risk, and compliance solutions for clients across multiple regulated industries, including life sciences. He began his career as a software engineer and spent more than 19 years with IBM, including time as a Global SWAT Team Manager providing innovative ways to problem solve while out in the field at customer sites. Mariano is a Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), a Certified Cybersecurity Framework Professional (CCSFP), a Certified HITRUST Quality Professional (CHQP), and One Trust Certified. A Philadelphia native, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Temple University, and he is currently enrolled in its cybersecurity master's program.

"I am very excited to see Mariano joining our team," said Michael Kazakevich , Senior Director and Managing Partner, Azzur Group. "With his deep knowledge of cybersecurity in life sciences and especially the medical device industry, Azzur Group will be able to offer additional services to help companies to become less vulnerable to cyber-attacks."

From Azzur on-demand cleanroom facilities, to laboratory services , training centers , and consulting and advisory offices across the nation, Azzur helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their enterprises. With four decades of service to the industry, Azzur is a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain.

For more information, visit Azzur.com .

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities to our labs, training centers, and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

1 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). (n.d.). Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Report 2021. Retrieved October 31, 2022, from https://www.ic3.gov/Media/PDF/AnnualReport/2021_IC3Report.pdf

AzzurGroup_Logo (PRNewsfoto/Azzur Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC