Seal Rock Therapeutics Announces Clinical and Preclinical Data on Differentiated ASK1 Inhibitor SRT-015 for Treatment of Alcoholic Hepatitis and Other Liver Diseases at The Liver Meeting® 2022

Results demonstrate improved and differentiated effects over first-generation ASK1 inhibitors

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Rock Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company developing first-in-class and best-in-class kinase inhibitors, today announced promising clinical and preclinical results for SRT-015, a second-generation apoptosis signal-regulating kinase (ASK1) inhibitor for treatment of alcoholic hepatitis and other liver diseases during an oral and poster presentation at The Liver Meeting® of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The data demonstrate that SRT-015 is differentiated over first-generation ASK1 inhibitors and support future late-stage development of SRT-015.

In an oral presentation, results from a Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of SRT-015 in 69 healthy adults were presented. The study included single and multiple ascending dose evaluations. Results demonstrated that SRT-015 was well tolerated with a pharmacokinetic profile that supports once or twice daily dosing. Additionally, plasma levels of SRT-015 were well within the ranged anticipated to be effective in liver disease.

A poster presentation highlighted studies in human blood that identified the mechanisms by which SRT-015 exerts an anti-inflammatory effect

"Our presentations at The Liver Meeting support the promise of SRT-015 as a potential best-in-class second generation ASK1 inhibitor. Our early clinical data are encouraging and support further advanced development efforts," said Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Seal Rock Therapeutics. "The clinical and preclinical data accumulated so far strongly support further advancement of SRT-015 into clinical development, including pharmacokinetic assessment in patients with hepatic impairment and a Phase 2 trial in alcoholic hepatitis."

About SRT-015

SRT-015 is the next generation inhibitor of ASK1, developed internally by Seal Rock Therapeutics with the goal of overcoming liabilities that limited the clinical efficacy of selonsertib, the first ASK1 inhibitor to reach clinical development. Optimized to overcome such liabilities, and with a liver-preferential distribution, the excellent preclinical safety profile of SRT-015 positions it as a first-in-class product candidate for alcoholic hepatitis and NASH.

About Seal Rock Therapeutics

Seal Rock Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage company based in Seattle focused on developing first-in or best-in-class treatments for severe diseases with limited or no available therapies. Seal Rock is led by an experienced management team with a track record of successful drug discovery, development and commercialization. The company's lead product candidate, SRT-015, is a highly optimized, first-in-class ASK1 inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.sealrocktx.com

