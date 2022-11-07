REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION TO PARTICIPATE AT BAIRD 2022 GLOBAL INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

BELOIT, Wis., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) today announced that CEO Louis Pinkham and CFO Rob Rehard are scheduled to present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, November 9 at 12:00 PM CT. Presentation materials and a link to the live webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website, also accessible here. Presentation materials will be available at the time of the presentation.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation