Bloomreach Joins the MACH Alliance, Enabling More Businesses to Adopt Composable Commerce that Drives Measurable Revenue Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has joined the MACH Alliance , the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. Its inclusion in the MACH Alliance certifies that Bloomreach now meets the MACH standard of modern technology: Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless.

"Becoming a part of the MACH Alliance is an exciting milestone for Bloomreach," said Tjeerd Brenninkmeijer, EVP of EMEA, Bloomreach. "As a multi-product company serving hundreds of businesses around the world, we've made it a point to never sacrifice agility for scale. Our inclusion in MACH validates our efforts, as we've now demonstrated our ability to build products that operate at massive scales for global brands while still remaining modern and composable by MACH standards. We look forward to working alongside the members of the MACH Alliance as we all drive the composable movement forward and help businesses move from today's legacy infrastructure to the agile digital future that awaits them."

With solutions built specifically to enable digital commerce growth, Bloomreach has been recognized by customers for the control and revenue-optimization it offers to non-technical business users. Its products — Engagement, Discovery, and Content — empower users to personalize the entire customer journey with a business-oriented UI that offers access to relevant, real-time customer and product data. As a MACH certified company, Bloomreach is ensuring its solutions meet the needs of developers as well, offering the MACH agility that allows them to build a modern composable commerce environment that is both easy to integrate from a technical standpoint and maximized for value from a business standpoint.

"Both the technical and business teams at Ted Baker have had great experiences integrating and using Bloomreach, and that speaks volumes about how Bloomreach has bridged the two sides involved in creating the modern tech stack," said Leon Shepherd, CIO, Ted Baker and MACH Alliance Ambassador. "I look forward to seeing how Bloomreach will drive continued innovation in the composable commerce space as part of the MACH Alliance."

"We are pleased to welcome Bloomreach into the MACH Alliance" said Casper Rasmussen, President of MACH Alliance. "We see Bloomreach's MACH Alliance certification as being indicative of a market that is shifting to composable, best-of-breed technology strategies. Bloomreach has gone through a unique and significant shift of its own to having a full focus on MACH, serving as a strong case study of a company that understands where things are headed and has changed course to swim with the tide."

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org , read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

