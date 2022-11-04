Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP Makes US News - Best Lawyers' List of Best Law Firms for the 13th Year in a Row

Firm recognized for multiple areas of litigation expertise, including personal injury, product liability, labor & employment

BEAUMONT, Texas, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Texas-based trial law firm Provost Umphrey has earned honors from US News – Best Lawyers, winning a spot on the prestigious Best Law Firms list for 2023.

The firm ranked in the top-tier of the Beaumont region for personal injury, product liability and mass torts/class actions on behalf of plaintiff clients harmed through corporate negligence and dangerous products. Provost Umphrey's Nashville office made the top-tier of firms in that metro area for labor and employment litigation.

The firm also earned honors for its environmental litigation and its admiralty and maritime work in Beaumont.

The annual Best Law Firms list is developed through feedback from clients and peer lawyers and additional research by the US News-Best Lawyers team. The firm has been given this honor since the listing's inception. To be eligible law firms must have at least one attorney who is on the Best Lawyers in America list. Provost Umphrey has 16 lawyers on the latest list, with four ranked as elite "Lawyers of the Year." The full list of Best Law Firms can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

Over decades, Provost Umphrey has built a solid record of verdicts and settlements achieving justice for families who have lost loved ones or have been severely injured through dangerous or negligent practices by powerful corporations.

Most recently, the firm won a $16 million verdict against CenterPoint Energy for injuries to a young electrical worker who fell 50 feet from an electrical pole in an accident that could have been avoided.

Other Provost Umphrey trial wins and settlements have included recovering a $160 million unpaid overtime settlement for VA health care workers, compensation for victims of chemical exposure, and damages related to wrongful death cases in a variety of situations. The firm's lawyers have taken on big hospitals, petrochemical companies, pharmaceutical companies and apartment management companies.

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining "Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People." To learn more, visit https://www.provostumphrey.com.

