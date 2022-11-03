CPG Book Fest keep bringing the best of Chinese literature to the world

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual CPG Book Fest was held from July 18th to October 18th. During the three-month, customers can enjoy special discounts on CPG Great Books of publishing houses under China Publishing Group. Continuing the previous two Fests, rare ancient books and databases of Chinese history and culture continue to attract the attention of overseas university libraries, especially research books related to Chinese characters and archaeology. The Fest successfully concluded on October 18th.

China Publishing Group(CPG) has always adhered to being a bridge and link of culture, and continued to promote the communication and exchange of Sinology research between China and the World. The "Chat with us", an activity specially planned by CPG Book Fest has won unanimous praise from the publishers and libraries worldwide. The event prompted Gulian (Beijing) Media Tech Co.,Ltd, database publishers to conduct online dialogues with librarians from Ohio University, Princeton University, University of British Columbia etc., allowing publishers to dig deep the true needs of users, and also enable librarians to have more precise understanding of the functions of database. Chinese Classic Ancient Books Database published by Gulian are also popular among research institutions and universities.

Li Guoqing, director of the Chinese/Korean Department, the Ohio State University Library, said "the books published by China Publishing Group are of high quality and have always been the focus of overseas East Asian libraries. Continue to hold the "CPG Book Fest" to facilitate overseas librarians to select Chinese high-quality books and electronic content in a timely manner, creating valuable exchange opportunities for overseas library and domestic publishers."

Since the first event, CPG Book Fest has been continuously updated and upgraded, making China Publishing Group widely praised by the global publishing industry and becoming a Chinese culture card. More than 60 series of events have been released on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter with more than a million views. Over 300 global media outlets from 100 countries reported on CPG Book Fest.

CPG Book Fest is sponsored by China Publishing Group Corporation (CPG) and organized by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC).

China Publishing Group Corporation (CPG) is Chinas largest and most influential trade and professional publishing group. Internationally, it was the only Chinese publisher ranked among Top 500 Asia Brand. CPG owns 28 overseas publishing houses, chain bookstores and offices with its business extending to over 130 countries and regions.

CPG Great Books (www.CPGGreatBooks.com) holds quality e-books from the most reputable Chinese publishers of the China Publishing Group. With thousands of e-books and sub-libraries with special focuses such as Sinology study, the platform serves the East-Asian Study academic community. Special discounts offered by CPG Book Fest attract customers attention.

Gulian (Beijing) Media Tech Co.,Ltd is a professional ancient book digital publishing company engaged in digital publishing and services of Chinese traditional culture. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhonghua Book Company and is affiliated to China Publishing Group.

