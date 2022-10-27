Is Your Top Executive Turnover Rate as High as Your Competitors?

ASTA-USA has prioritized both customer and employee retention rates resulting in relationships that last.

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. (asta-usa.com) – ASTA-USA Translation Services invites corporations to examine their executive and employee turnover rate during a time when CEO turnover is at a record high. While the average tenure of a C-suite executive in America is 4.9 years, the President and Founder of ASTA-USA, Mr. Alain J. Roy, noted that his company's corporate customer and employee retention rates were long exceeding those of the executives he was serving.

"While corporate clients will maintain a working relationship for decades, the executive contact for each of our clients tends to turn over quite frequently," Mr. Roy first noted this phenomenon while examining several corporate relationships that have lasted for more than 10 years. Denoting the case of one specific client, ASTA-USA completed more than 450 translations in 22 different languages. There was a single account manager for all these assignments on ASTA-USA's end. On the client side, more than 44 C-suite executives oversaw the collaboration. Of these executives, 17 have since left the organization while their relationship with the language translation services provider has remained intact and continues to thrive.

This is common in the corporate world but hiring and onboarding are time-consuming and expensive processes. According to the SHRM Custom Talent Acquisition Benchmarking Report, the average cost of onboarding an average employee is around $5,000. When the cost-to-hire calculations at the executive level are configured, this price nearly triples.

The key to sustaining these life-long relationships Mr. Roy notes is to place the human relationship at the forefront and ensure that the relationships remain mutually beneficial. While ASTA-USA prides itself on these long-lasting relationships with customers, the same approach has resulted in impressive employee retention rates, which commonly exceed 10 to 20 years.

Every day, corporations and governmental entities of all sizes rely on ASTA-USA to translate their important written materials and provide precise, on-demand interpretations through video meetings or phone calls. As a leading language translation services provider since 1987, ASTA-USA's reach expands far beyond its headquarters in Cheyenne, Wyoming. With industry-specialized translators situated around the globe, ASTA-USA is renowned for its accuracy, speed, and reliability.

