ICEYE Delivers Flood Insights from Recent Hurricanes to FEMA in Collaboration with New Light Technologies and Bana Solutions

ICEYE's near real-time flood extent and depth data has been critical in informing immediate response and recovery for several U.S. flood events in the recent months

HELSINKI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, a world-leading provider of natural catastrophe solutions and insights, has delivered crucial flood insights over the past several months to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Delivered through ICEYE's partnership with New Light Technologies (NLT) and Bana Solutions (Bana), ICEYE's rapid flood extent and depth information have now supported FEMA's immediate response efforts for four major flood events.

Credit: ICEYE (PRNewswire)

"Our unique ability to capture the impacts of flooding as the event is unfolding brings a new level of situational awareness to our government clients. We are proud of our collaboration with the Bana-NLT team and to see our flood data supporting FEMA's immediate response and lifesaving activities," said Andy Read, Global Head of Government Solutions at ICEYE.

ICEYE's Flood data has now been delivered to FEMA for the July floods in Kentucky, coastal flooding in Alaska, Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, and Hurricane Ian's affected areas. ICEYE owns the world's largest synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation and utilizes multiple auxiliary information sources in providing near real-time flood extent and depth data for critical decision-making during storm events.

When large-scale natural catastrophes impact communities, it is critical that emergency response activities are not delayed in remote locations, or due to ongoing storm conditions and cloud cover. Unlike conventional Earth observation satellites, ICEYE's small radar imaging satellites can form high-resolution images of areas of the Earth in daylight, at night, and even through cloud cover and rain.

"ICEYE's data significantly improves the ability to monitor weather events and their impacts on communities while serving as a key input to NLT's disaster response models, revolutionizing the speed and accuracy of the analytics we supply to our customers," said Dr. Ran Goldblatt Chief Scientist of New Light Technologies.

According to New Light Technologies' Program Manager Robert Pitts, this data has proven to be invaluable to FEMA for their response during events such as Hurricane Ida and Hurricane Fiona. Bana Solutions' CEO, Ricky Berrios, adds, "As a Puerto Rican it makes me proud to know that we are supporting a prioritized approach to FEMA's response to these natural disasters such that the federal response is optimized."

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unmatched persistent monitoring capabilities for any location on earth. Owning the world's largest synthetic-aperture radar constellation, the company enables objective, data-driven decisions for its customers in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring and finance. ICEYE's data can be collected day or night, and even through cloud cover. For more information, please visit www.iceye.com .

ICEYE logo (PRNewsfoto/ICEYE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ICEYE