Heal expands in-home primary care services to more seniors in Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia

Cigna Medicare Advantage customers in IL, NC, SC and GA can now access Heal's full range of services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heal , the pioneer of in-home primary care for seniors, announced today it is now in-network for Cigna Medicare Advantage customers. Cigna Medicare Advantage customers in Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina have access to Heal's full spectrum of in-home primary care services, effective immediately.

Heal's services are geared specifically for seniors and include house calls, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring. These offerings provide affordable, value-based care to help senior patients improve their overall health from the comfort of their homes.

"It's testament to Heal's model and successful outcomes that Cigna will be joining our ranks of payer partners," said Scott Vertrees, Heal CEO. "This collaboration will allow us to provide comprehensive care for more seniors – whether for chronic conditions, sick visits or preventive care – all directly in their homes."

Over the last few years, Heal has experienced exponential growth, including a 450% increase since 2021 in the number of Seniors choosing Heal as their primary care provider. Additionally, the latest Independence at Home demonstration by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) revealed that Heal's home-based primary care model lowered Medicare costs for chronically ill patients by 20% .

"Cigna aims to improve all aspects of our customer's health and well-being, and providing in-network coverage for quality, affordable, and convenient health care is one way we do this," said Dr. J.B. Sobel, chief medical officer of Cigna Medicare. "I have no doubt Heal will provide our Medicare customers with the highest quality care in the comfort of their home."

The agreement includes all Heal service areas in Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

About Heal

Heal was founded on the principal idea that improving health outcomes starts by meeting patients where they're most comfortable: at home. That's why Heal provides technology-enabled, value-based in-home primary care to seniors on Medicare and select Medicare Advantage plans. Heal's service model allows board-certified doctors and nurse practitioners to spend more time with their patients, so care is never rushed, and a strong patient-provider relationship is established. With over 275,000 patient visits to date, Heal offers primary care through house calls, telemedicine visits, and remote monitoring in Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington, with plans to continue its national expansion. For more information, please visit www.heal.com or call (844) 644-4325. Follow Heal on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com © 2022 Cigna

