Oppenheimer Announces Expansion of Global Fund Placement and Advisory Group

The additions of Charles Buisseret and Makayla Stephens deepens the FPA Group's private equity expertise, enhances services to alternative investment firms and reunites a highly experienced team

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") — a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) —continues the expansion of its Global Fund Placement and Advisory Group ("FPA Group") with the additions of Charles Buisseret, CAIA, as Managing Director and global Co-Head of the FPA Group and Makayla Stephens as Director. Both will be based in the United States.

In their roles, Mr. Buisseret and Ms. Stephens will partner once again with colleagues based in London: FPA Group Co-Head and Managing Director Tanya McHale, Managing Director Andrew Roberts, Director Marcus Klasse and Associate Curran Gaur. This seasoned and cohesive team worked together at a previous firm and will continue to deliver on their highly strategic offering to global alternative managers.

Rob Lowenthal, Head of Investment Banking, said, "Charles and Makayla enhance the ability of the Global FPA Group to serve leading alternative investment firms in the U.S. By reuniting a highly experienced team of professionals, we are putting them in an optimal position to provide industry-leading expertise for primary funds, single asset transactions, GP stakes and secondary solutions. Oppenheimer continues to develop its specialized capabilities within private markets, which are closely aligned with our core industry coverage groups, including Technology, Healthcare and Financial Institutions."

The FPA Group's U.S. team is based in New York and Los Angeles and works alongside the London-based Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) team, which is led by Ms. McHale.

Max Lami, CEO of Oppenheimer's European business, added, "We are delighted that Charles and Makayla have joined the FPA Group. We are committed to building upon this momentum and our private markets business by strategically growing this team, which will allow us to better meet the needs of our clients."

Mr. Buisseret joined Oppenheimer earlier this year and previously served as a Managing Director at MVision Private Equity Advisers ("MVision"), where he spent 10 years. He led teams involved in strategic advisory work for leading alternative investment firms and developed long-term relationships with family offices and institutional investors across the U.S. He studied Biological Sciences at Oxford University and Finance at the London School of Economics.

"I am delighted to see our team expand with familiar and highly talented individuals that complement each other's skill sets," said Mr. Buisseret. "Our integrated approach within the investment banking division at Oppenheimer provides a unique platform to support alternative investment managers across a range of strategic advisory and principal investment services."

Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Ms. Stephens was a member of the investor relations team at Grain Management LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in the global communications sector. She also spent time at MVision, where she was tasked with executing primary fundraises and direct/co-investment transactions, and developing long-term relationships with institutional investors across the United States.

Ms. McHale concluded, "We are excited to be working again with Charles and Makayla. Bringing together former colleagues with complementary backgrounds and skill sets will assist in the rapid, continued growth of our business and build on the successes of the last year since the founding of the FPA Group at Oppenheimer."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

