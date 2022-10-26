Mill Steel Co. Launches Order Tracking Feature

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co. one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel launches order tracking feature. Customers can view the location and ETA of any steel orders placed through the Mill Steel mobile and web apps, as well as orders received through all traditional channels.

Enhanced order tracking with a map of the truck's route streamlines the supply chain process. The new feature has been well received, with many customers citing time saved tracking trucks and efficiency gains in receiving coils.

"The Mill Steel App has changed the way we do business. It's freed up our team's time spent tracking inventory and brought visibility to our supply chain," said Kevin Vaught, Owner of East Kentucky Metals.

The company continues to invest in their digital transformation efforts to meet the needs of modern steel buyers. In July of 2020, Mill Steel launched a mobile app for the painted coil market then later that year, further expanded its ecommerce portfolio with a progressive web app. Most recently, in December of 2021, it expanded its online inventory offerings to also include over 40,000 tons of master coils.

With real-time pricing and steel coil sales transaction capabilities, these easy-to-use tools allow customers to view order history, place orders for delivery or pickup, and bid on coils from excess and secondary inventories.

A full team of in-house developers drives quick development and implementation of customer feedback. This ability to quickly deliver solutions is proving to be worthwhile with high adoption rates of its ecommerce platforms, which are on pace to bring in $100 M of the company's $1.6 B in sales this year.

"We're excited to help drive technology forward within our industry. Bringing innovative digital solutions to market is a key to our customer experience strategy and the vision for where our service offerings are headed," said Pam Heglund, CEO of Mill Steel.

The Mill Steel web app is available for free. Visit app.millsteel.com to get started today!

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's largest flat-rolled steel distributors. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates five service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI; Jeffersonville, IN; Birmingham, AL; and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

