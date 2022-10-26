High Tide Announces Launch of Its NuLeaf Naturals Multicannabinoid Products in Manitoba

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that its Colorado-based subsidiary, NuLeaf Naturals ("NuLeaf"), has had its Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid oil and plant-based softgels with delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol ("Delta 9"), cannabichromene ("CBC"), cannabidiol ("CBD"), cannabigerol ("CBG") and cannabinol ("CBN") listed for sale in Manitoba through the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation ("MBLL").

The oil will be available in 1800 ml containers at a concentration of 12 mg/ml for each of the listed five cannabinoids, while the plant-based softgels will be available in packages of 120, each softgel containing 3 mg of each of the five listed cannabinoids.

"I am delighted to announce that the highly anticipated NuLeaf Naturals Multicannabinoid products are now available for all licensed cannabis retailers to stock in Manitoba, Canada's fifth most populous province. Listing these products across multiple Canadian provinces will ensure greater access to these unique multicannabinoid formulations for even more Canadian consumers. This announcement comes on the heels of NuLeaf Naturals products being listed with the Ontario Cannabis Store last week in Ontario, and we look forward to listing these groundbreaking products in additional Canadian provinces soon," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "High Tide, through it's well established international CBD brands that are at the forefront of cannabinoid science and are amongst the most searched brands online, according to Google Analytics, is committed to enhancing the quality and variety of CBD products available to Canadian consumers. Through constant innovation in our international CBD subsidiaries, we look forward to introducing even more cutting-edge cannabinoid products in Canada and beyond," added Mr. Grover.

