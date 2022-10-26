Audi selects Sauber as strategic partner for Formula 1 entry

Traditional Swiss racing team to become Audi factory team from 2026 onwards

Oliver Hoffmann , Member of the Board for Technical Development: "We are delighted to have such a competent and experienced partner for our Formula 1 project"

Preparations for the development of the Audi Power Unit at the Neuburg facility are proceeding as planned

NEUBURG AN DER DONAU, Germany, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next important milestone on the road to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship has been completed: Audi has selected Sauber as a strategic partner for the project and plans to acquire a stake in the Sauber Group. The partnership will see the traditional Swiss racing team competing as the Audi factory team from 2026 onwards using the power unit developed by Audi for the pinnacle of motorsport.

Following the announcement of its Formula 1 entry at the end of August, Audi's confirmation of its strategic partner marks the next milestone in the company's entry into the premier class of motorsport. With around 30 years of competitive experience, Sauber is one of the most renowned and traditional teams in Formula 1. While the power unit will be created at Audi's Motorsport Competence Center in Neuburg an der Donau, Sauber will develop and manufacture the race car at its site in Hinwil (Switzerland). Sauber will also be responsible for planning and executing the race operations.

"We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project," says Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board for Technical Development at AUDI AG. "We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team." For example, Audi Sport has already regularly used the Sauber Group's high-tech wind tunnel in Hinwil, just under four hours away by car, during the successful Le Mans era and during the development of the Class 1 touring car for the DTM.

"Sauber is a first-class partner"

"Audi is the best partner for the Sauber Group," says Finn Rausing, Chairman of Sauber Holding. "It is clear that both companies share the same values and vision. We are looking forward to achieving our common goals with a strong and successful partnership."

Development of the power unit, which consists of an electric motor, battery, control systems and a combustion engine, is already in full swing at the facility of the specially founded Audi Formula Racing GmbH in Neuburg an der Donau.

More than 120 employees are already working on the project. "Sauber is a first-class partner for the use of the Audi Power Unit," says Adam Baker, managing director of the company. "We are looking forward to working with an experienced team that has helped shape many eras of Formula 1 history. Together, we want to write the next chapter starting in 2026."

The expansion of the Neuburg facility is in full swing

The timetable up to the first race with Audi participation in the 2026 season is ambitious: The expansion of the Neuburg facility in terms of personnel, buildings and technical infrastructure should be largely in place in 2023. The first tests with the power unit developed for the 2026 regulations in a Formula 1 test car are planned for 2025.

Formula 1 is taking a big step towards greater sustainability with the new regulations that will come into effect from 2026. This was an important prerequisite for Audi to decide to enter the championship. The power units will be more efficient than they are today, as the proportion of electric power will increase significantly. The electric drivetrain will then have nearly as much power as the internal combustion engine, which comes to 400 kW (544 hp). The highly efficient 1.6-liter turbocharged engines will be powered by sustainable synthetic fuel that is net CO 2 -neutral (according to EU standards). Formula 1 has also set itself the goal of being net CO 2 -neutral as a racing series by 2030.



The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segments. The brands Audi, Ducati, Lamborghini and Bentley produce at 21 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2021, the Audi Group delivered around 1.681 million cars from the Audi brand, 8,405 sports cars from the Lamborghini brand and 59,447 motorcycles from the Ducati brand to customers. In the 2021 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved a total revenue of €53.1 billion and an operating profit before special items of €5.5 billion. More than 89,000 people all over the world work for the Audi Group, around 58,000 of them in Germany. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

