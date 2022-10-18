PHCO2 Offers Aquazome, a Water-Soluble CBD/High Cannabinoid Ingredient Solution

New water-soluble ingredient revolutionizes CBD bioavailability and efficacy

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHCO 2, first in the industry to offer USDA-Certified Organic whole hemp plant extract with all-natural minor cannabinoids, announces another offering that is equally as unique in the industry: Aquazome, a water-soluble CBD ingredient. Aquazome can be used in many applications—from beverages (coffee, functional drinks), edibles, and lotions to water-soluble CBD tinctures, capsules and tablets, and other nutraceutical ingredients, along with equine and pet supplies.

PHCO2 Now Offers Aquazome (PRNewswire)

Customers benefit from the many characteristics that the patented Aquazome provides:

All-natural, food-grade ingredients, including a proprietary natural preservative system

Higher standard potency—35% total cannabinoids (vs common industry amount of 10 to 20% CBD)

If needed, a broad range of potencies ranging from 10% to 50% are available

Pharmacokinetics (PK) study indicating 80% absorption vs. a fraction of that for competing technologies

Revolutionary technology—competitively priced; higher bioavailability per serving; higher loading per gram of water-soluble ingredient (350 mg per gram), which means increased value in each drop of product due to increased CBD content—differs considerably from competitors' material

True water soluble that creates a homogenous mass, as opposed to water dispensable/dispersible

Conventional as well as Certified Organic CBD emulsions available in broad- and full-spectrum

Made with USDA-Certified Organic material; kosher-certified facility; GMP compliant

PHCO 2 , a Phasex brand, employs high standards and scientific processes to ensure the superior quality that customers depend on for their ingredients, and has 40 years of expertise in supercritical fluid CO 2 extraction, creating one of the purest whole plant hemp ingredients available.

PHCO 2 business development manager William Smart says of this newest offering, "We are thrilled, once again, to be on the forefront of the CBD industry as we take this leap ahead with another innovation. Water soluble CDB ingredients will allow customers higher bioavailability per serving and deeper efficacy. We have over 30 years of experience producing all variety of botanical emulsions, and work closely with customers in the design and development of an emulsion for each application to help ensure comparability in each product."

For more information, look online at www.thephco2.com, or call (978) 794-8686. To learn more about Aquazome, click here.

About PHCO 2

PHCO 2 is an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of expertise and heritage with patented supercritical CO 2 extractions. This innovative, proprietary food-grade, state-of-the-art CO 2 extraction process serves growers, both conventional and organic farms, with whole plant hemp extract purification. It also offers a line of PHCO 2 brand 100% USDA-Certified Organic ingredients—first in the industry to do so—offering broad- and full-spectrum ingredients for companies that require non-detectable or compliant THC purification. PHCO 2 is GMP third-party certified for operation in compliance with 21 CFR 111 and 21 CFR 117 regulations and is known for its reputation of employing scientific, proven methodology for its superior CO 2 extraction and purification process. PHCO 2 ingredients are grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A.

PHCO2 Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/PHCO2) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PHCO2