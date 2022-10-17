Sixth Circuit Oral Argument to Uphold Injunction Preventing Air Force from Mistreating Over 10,000 Air Force Members with Religious Exemptions to Covid-19 Vaccination & Meeting on Courthouse Steps After Argument

CINCINNATI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9, 2022, the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Air Force's request for an emergency stay of the classwide injunction currently protecting over 10,000 Air Force Service members from being punished and separated because of their religious convictions against taking the currently available COVID-19 vaccines.

Oral arguments will occur before a 3-judge panel on October 19, 2022 at 2:00 EST at the Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Plaintiffs' counsel, along with potentially hundreds of members of the Air Force, will be on the courthouse steps after the hearing to answer questions.

Plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Aaron Siri, Wendy Cox, and Elizabeth Brehm of Siri & Glimstad; Chris Wiest, Attorney at Law, PLLC; and Thomas Bruns of Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong, LLC.

Case documents relating to this class action, including the class-wide preliminary injunction order, are available at: https://www.sirillp.com/airforce/.

