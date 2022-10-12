Zerion Closes $12M Series B Fundraise led by Wintermute Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerion, the leading wallet for the most active web3 users, today announced the closing of a $12.3M Series B funding round led by Wintermute Ventures, the investment arm of an algorithmic liquidity provider for digital assets, Wintermute. The company plans to use this financing to advance the company's mission of building the best wallet for Web3 citizens by leveraging advanced data and an intuitive design.

(PRNewswire)

CEO and co-founder of Zerion, Evgeny Yurtaev, commented on today's news, "Wallets are a core part of the Web3 experience, but the tools have not evolved for the challenges and complexity of the space and modern use cases. As the number of decentralized applications increases, it becomes more difficult for users to follow their footprint across chains, NFT collections, and DeFi protocols. We believe that in an increasingly disparate Web3 space, wallets will become a dynamic place to track and manage it all, and Zerion's industry-leading wallet will set the standard."

For more than 5 years, Zerion has enabled DeFi investors, NFT collectors and Web3 builders to track their portfolios and trade hundreds of assets at the best rates. Since adding swaps to their web and mobile apps, trading volume through Zerion has grown from $47M in 2019 to more than $1.5B today. After raising $8.2M in July of 2021 , the Zerion team has been working on turning its wallet product into the primary interface for Web3. The wallet launch in last May was accompanied by the first-of-its-kind generative NFT that evolves as users make transactions in their wallet. Zerion's wallet empowers the Web3 citizens by allowing them to take control of their digital assets, identities and data. Over 60k Zerion wallets holding more than $100M have been created in less than six months since the launch of the wallet.

"In Zerion, we see the next generation of Web3 applications. The next frontier of blockchain is the user layer, and Zerion's cross-chain compatible, mobile-focused wallet enables users to easily participate in this ecosystem. Zerion is backed by a strong team with experience operating in DeFi, which is why we are confident in their vision and ability to deliver on integrations and functions behind the user layer, all while abstracting away, the often overwhelming, blockchain complexity," said Evgeny Gaevoy, CEO and founder of Wintermute.

"With a holistic experience in mind, Zerion is embarking on an ambitious plan to cover the entire user journey by providing untapped alpha opportunities while ensuring transaction security through dapp connectivity and safety checks before signatures," said Zerion's Head of Product Andrey Balyasnikov.

The round saw additional participation from Placeholder, Mosaic, Polymorphic Capital, Coinbase Ventures and Alchemy Ventures. 1inch Network's Sergej Kunz, Anton Bukov and Orest Gavryliak also participated alongside Yunt Capital & Grégoire Le Jeune.

web3 Studios served as the financial advisor.

About Zerion

Zerion is a smart Web3 wallet and investing tool that enables anyone with a mobile phone to manage their DeFi and NFT portfolios. With a relentless focus on user-centered design and a technology stack that aggregates across every major wallet, network and decentralized exchange, users are offered a single point of entry for managing their digital assets, including NFTs. Zerion is non-custodial, which means users never delegate their funds to the platform. This agile approach mitigates centralization risk and has allowed Zerion to operate globally since inception.

The company was founded in 2016 by Evgeny Yurtaev (CEO), Alexey Bashlykov (CTO) and Vadim Koleoshkin (COO) with the mission to empower Web3 citizens with the most user-friendly and intelligent products. Since then, Zerion has built an award-winning interface that serves 400K monthly active wallets from over 150 countries. Zerion was recently named one of the 50 most promising startups in 2022 by The Information.

To learn more, visit their website or follow the company on Twitter .

Check out the company media kit for more information

Media contact:

Alexander Guy

Head of Marketing & Growth, Zerion

alex@zerion.io

+3362658573

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zerion