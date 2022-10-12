Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) announces Dara Kalvort as the VP of Digital Sales and Strategy for the new Pure Play Digital Department, Digidea

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc, (SBS) (OTC Pink: SBSAA), names Dara Kalvort as the VP of Digital Sales and Strategy for the new Pure Play Digital Department, Digidea. Last month, SBS announced its entrance into the world of digital marketing solutions with the launch of its newly created pure-play digital marketing department, DigIdea, Digital Marketing Solutions.

Dara Kalvort - Vice President of Digital Sales and Strategy for Digidea (PRNewswire)

Dara is a 20-year+ media and sales industry veteran – spending the past decade dedicated to helping both media organizations and their clients grow and learn in the world of digital marketing.

"I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to build out the pure play digital department, Digidea Digital Marketing Solutions for Spanish Broadcast Systems. My passion for digital marketing took hold several years ago when I witnessed the tremendous results advertisers garnered. Today, technology continues to become more sophisticated, and we can meet consumers during every part of their ever-changing purchase journey. As I have said for years, technology has changed the way consumers make purchase decisions, and as marketers we have had to adapt to meet consumers where, when, and how they want to be met. This coupled with SBS' remarkable client relationships, and the massive growth in the U.S. Hispanic population - Hispanics now account for over half of the nation's population growth in the last decade. This is the perfect time to offer our valued clients the full-service marketing experience they expect, and with the quality and customer service they deserve and are accustomed to," said Dara.

"I'm very excited for what's to come with the great addition of Dara Kalvort, a professional who will lead us to incredible success," said Albert Rodríguez, President and COO.

DigIdea is slated to launch in the 4th quarter of 2022 and continue market launches throughout early 2023. Additional details on DigIdea Digital Marketing Solutions will be released in the coming weeks.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Orlando, and Tampa, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable, and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

Contacts:

Conchita Oliva Brad Edwards Latin Iconos The Plunkett Group (305) 970-7589 (212) 739-6740

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.