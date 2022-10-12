Redwood Trust and LauraMac Collaborate on Innovative Loan Acquisition Technology

DENVER and MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) ("Redwood"), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, and LauraMac, a modern SaaS technology provider to the mortgage capital markets, have announced their collaborative development on a new loan acquisition technology to be used by Redwood and their clients. Built on the foundation of the LauraMac Loan Acquisition System ("LAS"), the Redwood technology instance has been specifically tailored to their unique loan process as well as their priority to providing an exceptional client experience.

"Redwood has built their loan acquisition business around great products and a great client experience," said Carlene Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Redwood. "We are excited to be part of developing a modern technology solution to further enhance the client experience with a nimble and innovative technology partner like LauraMac."

The Redwood technology features a modern and intuitive seller dashboard for clients to run scenarios, price loans, order services, and manage their pipeline. The seller experience is further enhanced with a configurable workflow, automated document recognition technology, and a robust rules engine to increase the efficiency of the sale transaction and create complete transparency for all parties in the trade.

"LauraMac is thrilled to collaborate with a market leader like Redwood on this project," said LauraMac Chief Executive Officer Bob Fulton. "Redwood's vision in designing this product and the trust they've placed in LauraMac to develop this technology has made the relationship a great success."

To learn more about Redwood visit www.RedwoodTrust.com. To learn more about the LauraMac LAS, visit www.LauraMac.com.

ABOUT LAURAMAC

LauraMac was formed in 2019 by a team of leaders with deep experience in the mortgage capital markets and the development of technology. LauraMac provides modern SaaS technology solutions to the mortgage secondary and capital markets with products for document recognition and management, data extraction, loan due diligence, quality control, pricing and transaction management, and servicing transfer. The power of the LauraMac Platform is in the versatility of its design.

ABOUT REDWOOD TRUST

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not well served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly traded shares. Our aggregation, origination and investment activities have evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily assets. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. We operate our business in three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking and Investment Portfolio. Additionally, through RWT Horizons™, our venture investing initiative, we invest in early-stage companies strategically aligned with our business across the lending, real estate, and financial technology sectors to drive innovations across our residential and business-purpose lending platforms. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and established a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

