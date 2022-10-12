Miro Launches Miro Labs, a New Product Incubation and Innovation Program

Miro Labs will enable the company to explore and iterate new product features, integrations and applications designed to foster deeper collaboration for teams of all sizes

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro®, the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, today announced the formation of a new product incubation and innovation program, Miro Labs™. Miro Labs is designed to give the company the opportunity to make experimental investments into new collaboration applications and product experiences that have the potential to radically change the ways that teams come together to create the next big thing.

Miro Labs™ will enable Miro to incubate and innovate new features and apps to change the face of collaboration.

The landscape of collaboration is rapidly evolving as companies begin to dig deeper into the technology they will implement to drive new ways of working. Miro Labs is the next step in helping to support that Miro continues to lead the market in innovation. The company has invested in building a strong ecosystem around its platform, from the extensive community template library in Miroverse® to the Miro Experts and Professional Network, to the Miro Marketplace and the Miro Developer Platform, which has facilitated the development of more than 100 public applications and integrations for Miro.

"The idea of Miro Labs is deeply rooted in our commitment to delivering a transformative experience that enables our community and customers to create and innovate everyday," said Varun Parmer, chief product officer, Miro. "We want to create a space where our teams can experiment on new experiences, incubate acquisitions, explore new ideas, and, ultimately, surface the enhancements and features that we believe will meaningfully extend the value and relevance of the Miro platform."

Miro Labs provides employees and community members the chance to develop experimental apps that support emerging use cases - fueling community inspiration and allowing the company to test early stage ideas with direct customer feedback. Some early examples of this work include:

Diagram automation applications for Mermaid and PlantUML allow users to automate the process of creating complex diagrams without having to worry about design and layout. Users can easily import diagrams using Markdown-inspired syntax, or the popular PlantUML syntax. The applications also enable users to copy code from other sources, like GitHub and Notion, into Miro.

The Sticky Art application brings an element of fun and creativity to workshops by enabling users to turn images into interactive sticky art. Users open the app from the Miro toolbar, paste any image from a clipboard, and then choose how many stickies they need. WIth the press of a button, this app will convert the image into an image made of sticky notes on the board.

Earlier this year, in order to support hybrid ways of working for engineering, product, and design teams, the company acquired Around to enable workshops and interactive meetings for Agile practices. Additionally, Miro is exploring ways to leverage the Around team's expertise to deliver more engaging and interactive experiences within Miro.

"We are excited about the opportunity to work closely with some incredibly talented people within and outside of Miro to drive the next evolution of visual collaboration technology. We absolutely believe that our customers stand to benefit from the work we are doing in Miro Labs to design even better ways for teams to connect, create, and innovate together," concluded Parmar.

About Miro

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 40M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit: https://miro.com.

