Max Stock Limited Reports Holdings of Interested Parties and Senior Officers

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the below holdings of interested parties and senior officers

A. Company's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the Company's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and series of security

Updated no. of securities

% holdings

 

 

% equity    % voting

% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)

 

% equity    % voting

1

Moose Holdco Ltd.

Max Stock Ordinary Share

39,350,594

27.92           27.92

27.44            27.44

2

Evan Charles Neumann

Max Stock Ordinary Share

81,784

0.06             0.06

0.06              0.06

3

Ori Max

Max Stock Ordinary Share

24,981,492

17.73           17.73

17.42            17.42

4

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

Max Stock Ordinary Share

10,827,877

7.68             7.68

7.55              7.55

5

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Nostro

Max Stock Ordinary Share

830,000

0.59             0.59

0.58              0.58

6

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Provident funds and provident fund management companies

Max Stock Ordinary Share

21,601,821

15.33           15.33

15.06            15.06

7

Excellence Investments Ltd. - Mutual funds management companies

Max Stock Ordinary Share

213,041

0.15             0.15

0.15              0.15

8

Excellence Investments Ltd. - Market maker

Max Stock Ordinary Share

7.34

0.00             0.00

0.00              0.00

9

Shlomo Zohar

Max Stock UP2020 share options

46,706

0.00             0.00

0.03              0.03

10

Max Stock Ltd.

Max Stock Ordinary Share

1,512,956

0.00             0.00

0.00              0.00

% holdings

% equity    % voting

% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)

% equity   % voting

69.46          69.46

68.29         68.29

B. Company's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the Company's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the Company's senior officers:

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and series of security

Updated no. of securities

% holdings

% equity      % voting

% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)

% equity   % voting

11

Shlomo Cohen

Max Stock UP2020 share options

235,813

0                      0

0.16           0.16

12

Nir Dagan

Max Stock UP2020 share options

235,813

0                      0

0.16           0.16

13

Oz Corsia

Max Stock UP2020 share options

235,813

0                      0

0.16           0.16

14

Roy Ben Nun

Max Stock UP2020 share options

235,813

0                      0

0.16           0.16

15

Ifat Nir-Katz

Max Stock UP2020 share options

141,517

0                      0

0.10           0.10

16

Paz Oz

Max Stock UP2020 share options

9,015

0                      0

0.01           0.01

17

Talia Sessler

Max Stock UP2020 share options

235,813

0                      0

0.16           0.16

18

Eran Tsairi

Max Stock UP2020 share options

45,072

0                      0

0.03           0.03

% holdings

% equity    % voting

% holdings (on a fully diluted basis)

% equity   % voting

0                      0

0.94          0.94

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name

Updated holdings

(12-Oct-2022)

Change (+/-)

Updated holdings (%)

(12-10-2022)

Maximal holding in period (%)

Minimal holding in period (%)

Comments

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

10,827,877

-527,240

7.68 %

8.05 %

7.65 %

(*) Interested party is a registered investment advisor with the SEC with discretionary voting power over its clients' shares, which directly and cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's shares.

It should be noted that one of the accounts managed by the interested party includes shares exceeding 5% of the Company's shares.

Interested party holds other Company shares on behalf of other clients, but does not have discretionary voting power in such respect. Such shares are therefore excluded from the total used to calculated interested party holdings.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd - Provident Funds & Provident Fund Management Companies

21,601,821

+ 383,078

15.33 %

15.51 %

14.70 %

Holdings include those of other entities which are part of the interested party's corporate group (under management or nostro).

(**)

Excellence Investments Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies

213,041

- 1,629,631

0.15 %

1.32 %

0.14 %

(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.

(**)

Excellence Investments Ltd. – Market maker

7.34

- 42,858.4

0 %

0.13 %

-0.29 %

(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.

(**)

Max Stock Ltd.

1,512,956

+1,144,720

-

-

-

Treasury stock

Paz Oz

9,015

-36,058

-

-

-

Employee options

Eran Tsairi

45,072

+45,072

-

-

-

Employee options

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party.

(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated October 12, 2022 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on October 12, 2022 (Ref. No: 2022-01-126010 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il

