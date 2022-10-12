Lexicon Tech Solutions LE45 Rugged Mobile Computer to Be Android 12 Google Mobile Service (GMS) Certified

GMS certification allows Google Play Store apps and APIs to be compatible with Lexicon's rugged Android mobile computer, the LE45.

CONYERS, Ga., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Tech Solutions, a 25-year leader in maintenance and repair services for rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners, and label printers is pleased to announce the upcoming Google Mobile Services (GMS) certification of the company's LE45 rugged handheld Android computer.

GMS Certification gives Lexicon customers easy access to the apps they use to run their business operations daily.

The LE45 was introduced to fill a gap in the market for a high-powered but value-priced device that would help companies simplify the migration to Android. The LE45 is in use nationwide today across industries including manufacturing, warehousing, retail, and education.

"GMS compatibility is key as it allows our handheld computer to connect to Google's proven secure network and offers users full access to the Google Play Store and Google's extensive library of applications," said Josh King, CEO of Lexicon Tech Solutions.

"Android Open Source Project (AOSP) OS versions have their place in the market, and we've seen success and market adoption with our AOSP Android 9 OS," said Lexicon National Sales Director, Mitch Rogers. "GMS Certification allows Lexicon to expand its reach across all verticals and gives our customers easy access to the apps they use to run their business operations daily."

The fully customizable LE45 features an Android 9 or Android 12 OS, Zebra SE4750 or SE4850 imager options, a 4.5-inch WVGA capacitive touch display, numeric and alphanumeric keypads , and a field installable pistol grip.

The LE45's Android 12 OSis in the final testing phase and Lexicon expects to receive GMS certification before year-end. A demo version of Android 12 will be available by the end of October. The LE45 is Ivanti, SOTI, and StayLinked certified.

About LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS

Lexicon has led the industry for 25 years in large-scale technology precision repairs and maintenance. Customers include Amazon, Crate & Barrel, Trader Joe's, The Quikrete Companies, Staples, and the United States Postal Service. Lexicon leveraged decades of barcode scanner expertise to deliver a cost-effective, all-inclusive Android conversion solution - the LE45. Visit https://www.lexicontech.com/le45/ .

