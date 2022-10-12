Let Edible Put in The Work This Boss's Day

Edible celebrates all bosses, all week long.

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No World's Best Boss mug here. This Boss's Day, October 18, Edible ®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit has something sweeter—and it's not the kind of treat your boss will have to go to the breakroom to share. This year, the brand is honoring Boss's Day with specials all week long.

With tasty treats starting at $50.99 such as the Boss's Day Bundle fully equipped with a delicious assortment of cheesecakes and brownies plus a festive Boss's Day balloon. Or give your boss a moment to indulge with the Boss's Day Godiva® Gift Bundle for $105.98, an impressive fruit and chocolate dipped arrangement with a box of Godiva® chocolates and a balloon.

Whether it's your boss, your sister, your spouse, or your bestie, the Boss's Day Best Blooms & Cupcakes is perfect as a Boss's Day gift with a bouquet of flowers and either Chocolate Truffle, Madagascar Vanilla Bean, or sweet, sprinkle-filled Celebration cupcakes, starting at only $55.99.

"We are taking this week to help people show gratitude to the variety of bosses in their life," said Somia Farid, Vice President of eCommerce for Edible Brands. "At Edible, we want to celebrate bosses of all kinds, whether that be your boss at work, the boss of the house, or the person who is always bringing boss energy."

Want to become the office hero by winning an arrangement for your boss or for the entire building? Edible is encouraging fans to post the best advice their boss has given them on social media. All participants are asked to tag Edible on their post for a chance to win. Plus, employees can save some extra dough with some locations offering a 20% off with an in-store pick up with coupon code PICKUP20.

Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 1000 Edible locations worldwide. For more information or to be sweet today, visit www.ediblearrangements.com.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 900 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately held companies. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

