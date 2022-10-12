GSoft announces new and improved features and enhancements to its best-in-class Microsoft 365 Management solution, ShareGate

New ShareGate capabilities will help enterprise customers effectively manage online workstreams for enhanced collaboration, efficiency, and business performance

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, GSoft – the Canadian technology company behind the revolutionary and powerful software product, ShareGate – announced enhanced features to the offering that will fuel continued momentum against the company's mission: Equipping enterprise customers with the business solutions needed in an ever-evolving digital world.

The easy-to-use complete management software offering – which has been adopted by more than 75,000 IT professionals worldwide with peak sales generated amidst the pandemic – has become famed for its best-in-class migration capabilities, allowing companies of all sizes to eliminate internal IT complexities, control their digital environments and offer the optimal, user-friendly experience for talent. ShareGate is a best-in-class, go-to Microsoft 365 management solution for everyday Teams and SharePoint operations that ultimately benefits both IT professionals and employees. ShareGate's new features and enhancements, including provisioning, reporting, and automation, will provide added usability to companies who have migrated using ShareGate, and those looking to manage their already-migrated environments with added ease and efficiency.

"At GSoft, we believe that as businesses look to capitalize on tools and offerings that improve their digital work environments and offer agility and productivity, offering a user-friendly environment that prioritizes business security and risk-mitigation is paramount," says Benjamin Niaulin, Director of Product at GSoft. "The successes we have seen globally with our ShareGate offering can be attributed to the fact it addresses common, yet complex, enterprise IT pain points, while also being simple to implement and use. With these new, expanded features, we are confident we'll be able to continue helping both existing and new customers find efficiencies in their day-to-day processes that ultimately better the employee experience, empower employees, and help companies improve upon business performance at large."

Current customers of ShareGate include some of the largest global companies and brands such as Siemens, McDonald's, Ikea and Fujitsu. Companies of all scales and sizes have reported the product has saved them hundreds of hours for both migrations and day-to-day management, ultimately freeing up the time of their IT administrators to better manage their digital environments. As companies navigate new and existing complexities caused by diminishing bottom lines, retention issues, staffing cuts and changes, growing cybersecurity threats and more, ShareGate will continue to enable companies to drive efficiencies in their day-to-day operations.

"The ShareGate enhancements made by our innovative and cutting-edge research and development team have made it even more invaluable to our customers," says Martin Gourdeau, General Manager and Chief Operation Officer of GSoft. "With many companies having rushed to adapt to digital environments during the pandemic, this offering – with its evolved functionalities - will enable them to gain more control of their digital environments while proactively managing potential security and compliance risks before they became an issue."

More information on ShareGate's new features and enhancements, and how they help enterprise customers and their IT administrators:

Migration and cloud copy: Enables seamless file transfers to M365 environments so talent can work seamlessly, all from one cloud-based location.

Frictionless provisioning: Provides easy-to-use and adoptable templates for IT administrators and enterprise talent to bolster productivity and create a more seamless and consistent digital environment experience.

Reporting engine: Grants access to built-in custom reporting to ensure a centralized, controlled view of the digital environment to assess risks so IT administrators can course-correct proactively or manage issues quickly, whether they're pertaining to security, permissions data, inventory or usage.

Automation: Automates everyday IT tasks to clean up, organize and govern digital environments, ultimately helping for faster investigations, resolutions and overall management capabilities.

Flexible permissions management: Ensures the right employees have access to the right things to protect sensitive data so members can manage their own environments effectively and efficiently while also providing increased cybersecurity protection through data and file-sharing management and controls.

Administration: Helps IT managers to stop firefighting and move with agility through day-to-day operations to enable productivity through simple, powerful copy actions for SharePoint, Teams and Planner.

In addition to ShareGate, GSoft also offers enterprise customers two other software products, both designed to lay the groundwork for a premium employee experience. Its other offerings include Softstart, which helps companies facilitate employee onboarding, and Officevibe, which helps companies manage, measure and improve employee engagement.

About GSoft:

GSoft is the independent company behind a family of software products that improve the employee experience as the world of work continues to evolve. We rethink the way we work to develop intuitive tools that make work easier, more human and more efficient. One software at a time. GSoft enables companies to peacefully manage their digital transition with ShareGate, helps managers contribute to their team's well-being and engagement with Officevibe, and facilitates simplified and personalized onboarding experiences for new employees with Softstart.

GSoft's team includes more than 375 passionate employees united around a vision: To reimagine and build tools that allow us to work better, no matter how we work. This vision meets a growing need, since our software is making a difference for tens of thousands of companies in more than 100 countries. These marks of trust energize and inspire us to continue building the next generation of solutions that will change work for the better.

For Further Information: Sarah Cheriet, Public Relations and Events Advisor, sarah.cheriet@gsoft.com.

View original content:

SOURCE GSOFT