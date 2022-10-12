Celebrate Your Fall With Western Bagel's Seasonal Pumpkin Bagel Bagelettes!

VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is here, known as "Pumpkin season" because they are seasonal treats and a huge part of the fall celebrations. Pumpkins are harvested in the fall, which makes them an important element of fall events. From decor to tasty treats, you'll see pumpkins everywhere. While you include seasonal fruit in your decor, Western Bagel has made it easy to enjoy this superfood ingredient of the fall by introducing "Alternative Pumpkin Bagelettes."

Western Bagel Low Carb Mini Pumpkin Bagels (PRNewswire)

Pumpkin-flavored treats are famous in the fall because they are unavailable all year round. So, before they disappear from the shelves, you must give them a try. Read on to know why these seasonal pumpkin bagelettes are worth trying!

Our pumpkin bagels have 0 grams of sugar, which adds to the health profile of these yummy bagels. The total calories (60) are also within safe limits, click here!

These seasonal treats have fewer carbs, which makes them suitable for you if you're following a weight loss diet. The high carb foods are the biggest enemy of your weight loss goals that restrict people from consuming them. However, as these pumpkin bagels don't have many carbs, you can enjoy them while shedding the extra pounds.

As they have fewer calories, you can enjoy them as snacks. If you don't like having a heavy breakfast loaded with calories, you'll love these mini pumpkin bagels. Just give them a try and you'll surely add them to your breakfast, snacks or brunch menus often.

With a mild pumpkin spice flavor, that's not overpowering, these mini pumpkin bagels are super tasty. They are very kid friendly, and when it comes to choosing seasonal fruits and vegetables, kids are often meticulous eaters. If your kids don't like pumpkin, these mini pumpkin bagels are an easy way to add this nutritious fruit to their diet without letting them know. They will enjoy the flavors while getting the benefits from the nutrients pumpkin contains, such as antioxidants, vitamin A, etc.

Without any minimum order limit, you can order these tasty mini pumpkin bagels from Western Bagel today. However, if you want free shipping, you can get it with just order over $30. It is a limited-time flavor, so don't delay. Order today to enjoy this seasonal bagel flavor!

These pumpkin bagels will be a wonderful addition to your fall celebrations if you're expecting guests. From flavor to texture, they'll be loved by everyone. SHOP HERE!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Western Bagel Baking Corp