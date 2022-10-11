A Whites Organization for Good? Positive Whiteness Launches to Transform Society

Founded by racial unity media group Positive Identity , Positive Whiteness works to fight division through unifying culture and charity for all.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Whiteness , a Whites Organization for Good, launches today to fight against record racial division with the goal of helping people of all races. For many, Whiteness has been used in malicious and discriminatory ways by hate groups and ideologies historically and in the modern era. Positive Whiteness breaks this cycle through a "support everyone" approach of charity, cultural work, and media with the goal of positive unity for all.

In today's society, race relations are at record lows and violence is at record highs . A major element driving this is White people who are seeing themselves as a race for the first time , and White hate groups weaponizing this . Defining Whiteness through a destructive historical lens, they've taken advantage of White people in search of identity and driven them to racial violence at skyrocketing rates .

"The current violence we have is unacceptable, anything further is unthinkable. As a White American, I refuse to let these groups define our identity in evil, so instead, we will take action defined by our good. A Whites organization that does this is not an if, but a when. And that when, is now."

Stephen Grey,

Founder, Positive Whiteness & Positive Identity

As the first modern Whites organization, Positive Whiteness approaches our racial conflict through a robust infrastructure of non-partisan "include everyone" thought and action .

Positive Whiteness psychologically follows the model of other identity-based organizations and develops a Positive White Cultural Identity from that. A culture that people want to be a part of and also serves as a constructive guide for being White in the modern era.

From an organizational perspective, Positive Whiteness builds the psychological approach . Then it uses media to create racial unity and develop a positive White culture. Concurrently, the organization fights racism through information and action. Yet the most important part is the charitable initiatives , in the name of Whiteness, to build trust, improvement, and positive unity for all.

Positive Whiteness is fundraising for its charitable work and can be found on most major social media networks.

