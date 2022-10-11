TouchPoint Solution Announces New President

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchPoint Solution, Inc., a leading global provider of stress-reducing wearable devices, announced that it has named Adrienne Stevens as its President. Vicki Mayo, a serial entrepreneur who has been leading the organization as Chief Executive Officer since she founded the company in 2016 with her breakthrough neuroscientific wearables, will continue to support company innovation initiatives.

Stevens is a four-time president and CEO leading technology-based companies with emerging opportunities in aerospace, e-commerce, automotive, distribution and defense. Her proven results launching new products in the marketplace and scaling high-growth global companies such as Goodrich Corporation, L-3 Communications, and Plasan, bring valuable leadership experience to TouchPoint. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University.

Beyond business, Stevens is passionate about mental health and helping others become their best. As Board Director for Hope Network, a healthcare and life sciences non-profit organization, Adrienne served its Foundation by helping people overcome physical, social and mental barriers. At TouchPoint, she is now able to combine her professional and personal passions by assisting others as one.

"I am excited to announce this exceptional leader as our new President. There is a huge opportunity in front of us and I look forward to Adrienne leading the company to its next level," said Vicki Mayo, TouchPoint Solutions Founder. "She has significant breadth across industries in addition to her proven performance scaling companies. She is the ideal seasoned executive to build our technology solutions portfolio and to accelerate growth."

"There has never been a more exciting time in the technology industry to demonstrate the far-reaching benefits of innovative, non-invasive wearable devices like TouchPoints. I'm excited to join this team and share how TouchPoints' patented BLAST® technology can be leveraged to better the lives of everyone through improved mental health and sleep, more focus, and optimized performance," said Stevens.

About TouchPoints

TouchPoints are small, non-invasive wearable health devices that are proven to reduce stress by 74% in as few as 30 seconds. They work by altering the body's stress response with patented BLAST® (Bi-lateral Alternating Stimulation Tactile) technology. BLAST® provides gentle, alternating vibrations on each side of the body to shift the brain from its default "fight or flight" stress response to calm and in-control. Stress Less. Live More.

For studies, data, and more information about TouchPoints, visit: https://thetouchpointsolution.com/

View original content:

SOURCE TouchPoint Solution, Inc.