Plus Company Expands Executive Roster with Formation of Technology Leadership Team

Three new additions, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Data & Analytics Officer and Chief Product Officer, aim to further the company's corporate growth strategy and bolster revenue

QUÉBEC, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Plus Company has announced the creation of its Technology Leadership Team with the hiring of Sujal Patel , Michael Cohen and Alex Côté . The newly formed 'Plus Company Platform Team' will further the company's commitment to deliver technology-amplified creative and multidisciplinary collaboration, with the intention to drive industry firsts.

Building upon Plus Company's corporate growth strategy, the new roles will enhance the company's technology & data capabilities for current and future business needs, integrate infrastructure and investments globally, and deliver increased revenue from technology, digital and data streams. Supporting the company's employees and clients globally throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, the leadership team will enable agencies to leverage the latest technology for both internal and external objectives.

"The formation of a Technology Leadership Team was a priority as we aim to enhance Plus Company's advanced technology and data capabilities and give our agencies additional tools to drive outside the box ideas and outcomes for our clients," says Brett Marchand, Plus Company's CEO. "Our agency leads will continue to be experts in our client's business, driving strategy, creative and execution, while the newly formed Plus Company Platform team adds a centralized hub building advanced technology and data products to support our agencies in delivering world-class work."

Sujal Patel has been named Chief Technology Officer, taking on the responsibility of executing a global technology and data strategy to support Plus Company's growth aspirations. Patel joins Plus Company from his previous role as Global Chief Technology Officer at digital marketing agency iCrossing, with previous experience from Digitas North America as SVP, Technology.

"The CTO role was a compelling opportunity to work with a company that allows its agencies to maintain an independent spirit and creative-led culture, while operating with a high level of collaboration between agencies," says Patel. "This role gives me the opportunity to develop a technology strategy that allows our company to be competitive and drive innovation in an area under constant change. Ultimately, we want to enhance the employee and customer experience, create operational efficiencies that lead to faster decision-making, and drive growth for the company through additional revenue streams."

Michael Cohen joins Plus Company in the newly created role of Chief Data & Analytics Officer, and will work closely with the network of agencies to enhance client offerings, data security and use of new technologies. Cohen joins the company from his previous role as COO at Marketing Evolution, and his extensive experience in machine-learning and AI algorithms will be integral to enhancing data, insights and econometric modelling critical to the success of client campaigns.

Alex Côté will take on the role of Chief Product Officer, joining Plus Company from his current role within the company's agency alliance as Senior Vice President of Technology at Cossette. After more than 20 years working with Cossette and its sister agencies, Côté will use his intimate knowledge of the company's agencies to develop products that move Plus Company towards an industry-leading role in digital and technology offering for clients.

Plus Company, founded in 2021, is a 21st century alliance of best-in-class creative brands focused on collaboration and synergy through an integrated service model. With over 25 agencies that deliver creativity fueled by an innate understanding of culture, technology, and data. Plus Company agency brands include: We Are Social and its sister agencies, Socialize, Hello, Kobe and Metta; fuseproject; All Inclusive Marketing (AIM), Aperture1, Camp Jefferson, Citizen Relations, Cossette, Cossette Media, Eleven, Impact Research, Jungle Media, K72, Level Eleven, Magic Circle Workshop, Magnet, Mekanism, Middle Child, PathIQ, Septième, and The Narrative Group (TNG). Plus Company has more than 3,000 employees, across 12 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

