GEARWRENCH PITBULL™ Pliers Have Become Motorsports Mechanics Preferred Pliers

SPARKS, Md., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts in the motorsport industry have spoken and have deemed GEARWRENCH PITBULL™ Pliers the best-performing line of professional automotive/industrial pliers in the market—and their favorite brand. GEARWRENCH designed the hand tool with features and functionality in mind, quickly turning the pliers into a mechanic's best friend.

"GEARWRENCH PITBULL Pliers are the only brand I use—I like the quality feel, price point and value of the tools," said Dustin McDonald, RTR Vehicles Lead Installer. "The PITBULL Pilers' one-handed design precisely fit, helping for quick removal."

"We've found a distinct use and purpose for each pair of PITBULL Pliers," said Robert "Cheddar" Smith, Stewart-Haas Racing. "Each plier fits into our preparation of the racecar differently. When working on the rear suspension, several pliers fit really well, and when working on the front end or under the hood, we might need the needle nose PITBULL Pliers for tighter confines."

The complete range of 38 individual products and six set options ensures professionals have the right pliers for any job. GEARWRENCH PITBULL AutoBite™ pliers feature one-handed automatic gripping action for work in tight spaces, while Pitbull Tongue and Groove pliers have a K9™ jaw that bites hard, even at an angle. Pitbull cutting pliers deliver 35% less force needed to cut and 50% longer blade life. With AutoBite pliers, mechanics get a true one-handed automatic adjustment with a slim design for work in hard-to-reach spaces. The patented AutoBite lever helps fit the jaws securely around any object with its aggressive tooth design, gripping tight for maximum turning power.

"I'm constantly snipping welding wire, and to get a clean wire I used to go through a pair of snips in a month—but, with my GEARWRENCH PITBULL Pliers I got at the start of the year, they are still fabulous and sharp," said Joe Bernal, Stewart-Haas Racing, Pit Crew Member and Fabricator. "They are reliable, the comfort level is really high and they still snip the welding wire nice and clean every time."

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. For more information, visit gearwrench.com.

