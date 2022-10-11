CSafe and BioLife Solutions, Inc. announce partnership to expand supply chain solutions for the cell and gene therapy market

CSafe joins BioLife's global partner network of cold chain solution providers using the evo® cold chain management platform

MONROE, Ohio and BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe, one of the largest active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions providers for pharmaceuticals, and BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, announced today a new partnership to provide a combined global service network to support CGT products, with a focus on enhanced reliability, security and quality.

BioLife Solutions evo DV10 Smart Shippers will now be available through CSafe for Cell & Gene Therapy shipments. (PRNewswire)

CSafe joins BioLife's global partner network of cold chain solution providers serving the CGT market. BioLife expects to support 10,000-12,000 evo shipments of CGT starting materials and manufactured doses over the next 12 months. The new partnership will provide expanded supply chain options for any CGT product, at any stage of development, from early clinical-phase trials to global commercial scale.

CSafe will bring even more of its highly reliable global reach to the CGT sector through this new alliance. Operating from 50+ service centers worldwide, the company is a proven, trusted partner for biopharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to navigate supply chain complexity, with a track record that includes shipping solutions for six billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"CSafe is honored to partner with the team at BioLife Solutions, whose range of CGT bioproduction tools and services is peerless in the market. We are excited to merge these exceptional tools and services with our expertise in global, reliable scaled delivery," said CSafe CEO Patrick Schafer. "CGT is hitting its stride and needs global support. We know how important these therapies are to patients everywhere, and it's our mission at CSafe to protect every shipment."

"We're excited to work with a global partner with a strong history of reliability and performance and a deep dedication to innovative therapies," said BioLife Solutions CEO Mike Rice. "We have the best LN2 technology and cGMP storage facilities in the market, in addition to our other world-class CGT solutions, and we are confident our collaboration with CSafe will extend our reach and result in even more reliability and real-time service for CGT partners."

About CSafe

CSafe offers the most comprehensive suite of thermal shipping solutions for pharmaceutical cold chain shipping needs around the world. With a "patient-first" focus, deep industry expertise and commitment to innovation, CSafe continues to deliver industry-leading products in both the active and passive segments. CSafe is the only provider with an end-to-end portfolio including active and passive bulk air cargo, parcel, cell and gene and specialty last-mile use cases with the ability to meet the complete range of pharma cold-chain shipping requirements with industry-leading quality and reliability. Any size, any duration and any temperature – CSafe is At the Heart of Your Cold Chain. csafeglobal.com

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

