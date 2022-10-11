Beverage Alcohol Buying Trends Reflective of Growing Consumer Consciousness, According To Provi Pulse Report

Provi Announces Q3 Data Insights Report Looking At The Progress Of Non and Low-Alc, Sustainable, Organic And Minority-Owned Products

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi , the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today launched its quarterly Provi Pulse report giving context to the shift in buying trends from on- and off-premise beverage alcohol retailers around conscious consumption. The report found that the industry is seeing impacts of increased social conscious consumer demand for products tied to non and low-alc., sustainability, and organic. Additionally, the report looked at movements of top women and minority-owned brands.

The latest Provi Pulse report, which looks at the purchasing data of on- and off-premise buyers on the Provi marketplace in Q3 2022, highlights the top-selling brands across beer, wine and spirits, throughout each conscious consumer trend. The report shows Heineken 0.0 has the market share within the non-alcoholic brand category. Within the non-spirit and non-wine segments, Provi Pulse reported Seedlip Garden 108 and Töst Non-Alcoholic Sparkling as the top-selling brands respectively, last quarter.

In the sustainable spirit segment, Provi reports that Patron Silver was the top-selling and Tequila Ocho Plata was the fastest growing last quarter. The Provi Pulse report also found that nearly 75% of organic product lines ordered on its marketplace this year have been in the last three months, reporting the top-selling organic brands as Dom Perignon Brut (wine), Head HazDogfishy-O! (beer) and Empress 1908 Gin (spirit). With a high demand for minority-owned products paired with a greater focus on diversity in the alcohol industry, more minority-owned brands are standing out among trade buyers. Provi's marketplace data shows that Uncle Nearest was the fastest-growing minority-owned spirit and Odell Brewing was the fastest-growing minority-owned beer in Q3.

Provi's quarterly report also highlights efforts across supplier companies who are investing in social initiatives, especially within sustainability and diversity. Programs such as Molson Coors globally by investing $85 million in sustainability efforts and Constellation Brands pledging $100 million in Black, Latinx and minority-owned businesses, are integral in propelling innovation across these key areas forward.

"Provi Pulse data is showing that what's 'behind the bottle' is more prevalent than ever," stated Taylor Katzman, Provi's Founder & CEO. "Provi's buyers, and their customers, are cognizant around supporting brands that share a similar ethos. Producers are listening to the market and increasing their commitment and volume of brands that are non-alc, organic, sustainable and minority-owned. While we still have room for growth, it's exciting to see the industry move in this positive direction."

Other key findings from Provi Pulse Q3 2022 include:

Fastest Growing Brands

Sustainable

Wine: MERF Cabernet Sauvignon

Beer: New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA

Spirit: Tequila Ocho Plata

Organic

Wine: Harken Barrel Fermented Chardonnay

Beer: Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale

Spirits: Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila 80 Proof

Top-Selling Brands

Non-Alcoholic Wines

Töst Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Giesen Zero Percent Sauvignon Blanc Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling Riesling Non-Alcoholic Giesen Zero Percent Rose Freixenet Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine

Sustainable Wines

Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon Campo Viejo Gran Campo Viejo Brut Reserva Cava Dom Perignon Brut

Sustainable Beers

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale Cigar City Jai Alai New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA Terrapin Hopsecutioner IPA Dogfish Head Hazy-O

Sustainable Spirits

Patron Silver The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Year Old The Macallan Double Cask 12 Year Old Four Roses Bourbon Whiskey Patron Reposado

The full Provi Pulse Q3 2022 Report — The Rise of the Conscious Consumer report can be accessed here .

Provi Pulse Q3 2022 Report — The Rise of the Conscious Consumer data insights are derived from 10% of U.S. on- and off-premise beverage alcohol retailers purchase behavior in the Provi marketplace from June - September 2022.

About Provi ( www.provi.com )

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty.

