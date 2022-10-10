Wolters Kluwer Expands Environmental, Social, and Governance Content on VitalLaw with ESG Daily

The new offering will provide legal professionals with a trusted resource for up-to-date content on rapidly evolving ESG regulations, legislation, and standards across key practice areas

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the addition of ESG Daily to its daily reporting suite on VitalLaw. This new resource will provide customers with access to news and expert analysis in energy, sustainability, and governance (ESG) affecting a wide array of legal practice areas, including securities, banking, labor and employment, and health. ESG Daily is available at no additional cost to VitalLaw customers.

Built on a wide range of world-class content, Wolters Kluwer's VitalLaw is a cutting-edge, digital research solution that empowers legal professionals to bring profound impact to their organizations and clients. By streamlining regulatory monitoring of ESG-related developments, ESG Daily will help legal professionals and researchers understand trends and standards affecting various industries.

"As ESG issues continue to impact a wide range of corporate policies, it's important that our customers have the necessary insights to guide their decision-making and ESG compliance programs," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "With ESG Daily now available on VitalLaw, legal professionals will have easy access to analysis on major ESG developments, and we are proud to provide our customers with critical content on this emerging area."

According to findings from Wolters Kluwer's 2022 Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Leading Change, 56% of corporate legal departments report that company demands for ESG guidance increased over the past year. The report also indicated that 64% of corporate legal departments expect company demands for ESG guidance will increase more over the next three years. Further, the report found that 77% of law firms serving corporate clients now report having an ESG practice, and that within three years, 95% of firms serving corporate clients anticipate having an ESG practice. The content on ESG Daily will offer valuable reporting in a convenient way for law firms and corporate counsel to stay up-to-date on relevant news across diverse practice areas.

To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/daily-reporting-suite/esg-daily

