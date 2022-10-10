Singleton Schreiber Announces Partnership with Attorneys Julio P. Garcia and Ambrosio E. Castellano Jr. of ADVISE Law Firm

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from leading fire litigation law firm Singleton Schreiber are pleased to announce an exciting partnership with Julio P. Garcia and Ambrosio E. Castellano Jr., of ADVISE Law Firm to better serve those impacted by the fires, particularly in Northern New Mexico.

Julio and Ambrosio are highly regarded for their legal work in New Mexico and building a client-centered law firm. Julio and Ambrosio have earned their reputation for exceeding client needs by putting their clients' first and embracing technological tools to deliver legal representation that is efficient, accessible, and affordable.

"Our main priority is to provide high-level legal representation to every client in New Mexico, and working with ADVISE Law Firm will allow us to do just that," said Gerald Singleton, Managing Partner of Singleton Schreiber. "From our work in the Hermits Peak Fire litigation, to all other personal injury and mass tort fire cases our firms handle, we look forward to obtaining top results for everyone we represent."

Julio P. Garcia has a wide range of experience representing clients in civil matters, which has aided in his overall vision for ADVISE. His vision stems from his journey through the legal industry over the past decade and his goal to ensure his clients are represented by a skillful attorney in, and out of, court.

Ambrosio E. Castellano Jr., brings a unique perspective to the variety of practice areas that he effectively handles that include various criminal and civil matters from his experience as a law clerk for the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, a probation and parole officer for the Department of Corrections, and private practice.

"Ambrosio and I were born, raised, and educated in Northern New Mexico and we are indebted to this community to give back and help. We believe that the community deserves the best representation to assist our people through this time. With Singleton Schreiber's expertise and experience, we are confident that this legal team is best suited to represent Northern NM to get the help it is entitled to receive," said attorney Julie P. Garcia of ADVISE Law Firm.

CONTACT:

Joe Marchelewski

jmarchelewski@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Singleton Schreiber