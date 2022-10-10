IGT Enhances Player Security in Oregon with Video Lottery Digital Prize Redemption

Oregon Lottery becomes first U.S. lottery to provide VLT player accounts

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will provide the Oregon Lottery with IGT's video lottery account-based cashless solutions via its INTELLIGEN™ central system. The Oregon Lottery will enable the account-based cashless technologies on the more than 11,500 video lottery terminals (VLTs) throughout the state.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

"Through the deployment of IGT's account-based solution, Oregon Lottery VLT players will gain the ability to save large winnings to player accounts for redemption, removing the need for paper tickets which can be lost or stolen," said Barry Pack, Oregon Lottery Director. "It's also another small step towards knowing more about who plays our games which is a long-term goal of ours."

"The Oregon Lottery operates one of the most successful VLT programs in North America and the integration of IGT's INTELLIGEN cashless solutions will enable many player benefits while offering flexibility to meet evolving market expectations and regulations," said Ryan Reddy, IGT SVP, Global Product Management, VLT Systems, Payments and Poker. "As the demand for cashless technology has grown tremendously over the last two years, IGT applauds the Oregon Lottery's continued forward-thinking approach to evolve with industry innovations while maximizing contributions to good causes in the state."

IGT's account-based functionality seamlessly integrates with the INTELLIGEN central system that connects all lottery VLTs in Oregon. The functionality enables the Oregon Lottery to build a website where players can create accounts and speed the redemption of winning video lottery tickets.

In addition, while Oregon Lottery is focusing on the claims process, IGT's account-based functionality can be leveraged to offer players additional opportunities, such as IGT's proprietary IGTPay™ payment gateway that enables secure and compliant external funding options. With this payment gateway, players can use a personal device to fund their accounts from a range of sources.

