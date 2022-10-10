Deloitte Launches Oracle MyCloud ERP Offering for Fast Growth and Private Companies

Offering helps organizations with accelerated, risk averse transformations by providing access to Oracle products, implement and support for a predictable monthly fee

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of its Oracle MyCloud ERP offering that can help fast growth and private clients accelerate business transformation enabled by Oracle's modern integrated SaaS Cloud platform. Backed by Deloitte's proprietary industry accelerators and methodologies, the offering helps organizations to get up and running quickly on an Oracle Cloud platform while eliminating the barriers of talent constraints and high upfront costs, which are often associated with ERP implementations. The bundled subscription offering allows organizations to access Oracle Cloud products as well as Deloitte implementation and support services for a consistent monthly fee. This enables companies that are focused on growth to manage their cash flows and to continue to allocate their limited time and resources toward expansive activities.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to use Deloitte intellectual property and knowledge to serve growth and private clients as they scale and drive their businesses forward. This offering demonstrates our commitment to this market and our desire to assist the leaders of tomorrow," said John Steele, U.S. Oracle offering leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

For those interested in exploring Cloud ERP™ further, the starting place is a TruNorth Assessment. A quick, collaborative and effective approach that takes approximately three weeks. Deloitte helps prospects to envision the desired future state, identify transformation opportunities, and develop strategies and roadmaps for the journey.

Deloitte is pleased to be the Global Sponsor of Oracle CloudWorld in Las Vegas, Oct. 17-20, 2022. This new global conference will bring people together to share ideas, develop in-demand skills and learn about cloud infrastructure and applications. Connect with Deloitte professionals at the CloudWorld Hub and attend a theatre presentation on MyCloud ERP enabled by Oracle Cloud.

