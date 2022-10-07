Oramed Subsidiary Oravax Reports Positive Preliminary Phase 1 Data for its Oral Covid-19 Vaccine

Primary and secondary endpoints of safety and immunogenicity met

Oral vaccine elicited a potentially protective IgG response with significant seroconversion from baseline

Trial shows proof of concept for oral delivery of vaccines using Oravax technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery platforms, today announced that its subsidiary, Oravax Medical Inc., reported positive preliminary data from its Phase 1 trial of an oral Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

Preliminary Phase 1 trial results from the first cohort include:

Significant antibody response (2-6 fold over baseline) as measured by multiple markers of immune response to VLP vaccine antigens observed in majority of the patients dosed

No safety issues observed, including mild symptoms

Oravax Medical is a clinical-stage vaccine company developing oral vaccines that combine Oramed Pharmaceuticals' POD™ technology with Premas Biotech's D-Crypt™ Platform. Oravax's oral Covid-19 vaccine candidate is designed using D-Crypt™ technology as a triple antigen VLP vaccine that targets three major surface proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - Spike, Membrane and Envelope. This should allow the oral vaccine candidate to trigger a protective response not only against the prevalent strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but also the emerging mutations.

"We're very encouraged by this initial data, which indicates that our platform can be safely and successfully used to orally deliver protein-based vaccines," said Nadav Kidron, Chairman of Oravax and CEO of Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

"These results, together with the recent evolution of the Covid strains, further raise our confidence in the success of an oral Covid-19 vaccine and the broad potential of our platform along with Oramed's POD™ platform to explore oral vaccines for other infectious diseases," said Dr. Prabuddha Kundu, Co-founder and Managing Director, Premas Biotech.

About the Trial

An open label, Phase 1, first-in-human, proof-of-concept, dose escalation, dose-finding trial in up to 24 healthy volunteers. The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of two concentrations of Anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine administered orally as a two-dose schedule, administered 21 days apart.

The first cohort of 12 eligible subjects received one capsule containing the low dose on day 1 and a second oral dose on day 21. The ongoing trial is to include an additional 12 subjects (subjects 13-24) who are to receive a high dose on day 1 and a second dose on day 21.

Subjects will be monitored for safety, tolerability and antibody titers for a period of 24 weeks after the first dose administration. An end of trial visit will take place 24 weeks after the first dose.

About Oravax

Oravax Medical Inc. was established in 2021 by Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., the largest shareholder in Oravax, along with Premas Biotech, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, and certain other shareholders, with a mission to bring an oral Covid-19 vaccine to the market. Oravax combines cutting-edge vaccine technology acquired from Premas Biotech and the proprietary POD™ oral delivery technology of Oramed Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.ora-vax.com

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to transform the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 studies and has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule (ORMD-0901). For more information, please visit www.oramed.com.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the potential development of an oral Covid-19 vaccine, the pace of studies and trials for such oral vaccine and the potential effectiveness, safety, immunogenicity and other advantages of the vaccine against current and future coronavirus strains or for the broader vaccines market and the potential of ORMD-0801 to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, historic results of scientific research and clinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Oramed only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for our product candidates; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings; our patents may not be sufficient; and finally that products may harm recipients, all of which could cause the actual results or performance of Oramed to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Oramed undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Oramed, reference is made to Oramed' s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

