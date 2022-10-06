PACSUN DEBUTS EXCLUSIVE CAPSULE COLLECTION WITH THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART

Introducing 'The Study of Fine Arts: Highlights from The Met Reimagined by Pacsun' an Eloquent Blend of Fine Art & Fashion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun delves into the world of fine art with the release of The Study of Fine Arts: Highlights from The Met Reimagined by Pacsun, an exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. With 30 quintessential Fall and Winter pieces, including sweatsuits, t-shirts, hats, socks, and more, the debut collection draws inspiration from late 19th century paintings, with a focus on florals and luscious landscapes.

"The arts continue to be important to our consumers and community, and partnering with such an iconic museum that has resonance in the fashion world, felt like a natural collaboration for us," said Brieane (Brie) Olson, President of Pacsun. "We were grateful that several of The Met's most notable and important works were made available to us for this collection."

The design language of the collection is informed by the beauty found in simplicity and a keen attention to detail. Drawing inspiration from a range of artworks in The Met collection, Pacsun's design team worked closely with the Museum to ensure styles stayed true to the original works. Modernized fits and fabrications juxtaposed with historic oil paintings translate the story of the past, while helping to inform the future. The collection references muted tones seen in artworks by Tiepolo and Latour, juxtaposed with more vibrant works in shades of green by Van Gogh. The artworks are applied directly to the designs, and elegantly transformed as all-over prints in unique knit and woven fabrications.

"It's undeniable that the past has a weighted influence on fashion, and Pacsun, together with global licensing agency Beanstalk, wanted to highlight the rich history of The Met through a merchandise and apparel collection that would celebrate that history. The collection consists of styles fit for anyone to wear, allowing consumers to outfit themselves in the art that shaped, and is still shaping our culture," continued Olson.

The collection is portrayed through a gender-free lens, with sizing ranging from XS-XL. 'The Study of Fine Arts: Highlights from The Met Reimagined by Pacsun' is available now at 200 top Pacsun retail locations and on Pacsun.com. In celebration of the collaboration and launch, whitespaces at select Pacsun stores will be designed around the capsule.

"Beanstalk is thrilled to see Pacsun's unique artistic vision come to life in this creative partnership with our client, The Met. This beautiful collection inspires consumers to experience art in a new way, juxtaposing it with self-expression and their own personal style," said Linda Morgenstern, Vice President of Brand Management, Beanstalk.

