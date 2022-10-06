Hires Investor Relations Professional Kathryn Kantarian

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom 3 Capital ("Freedom 3" or the "Firm"), an investment advisor providing tailored and flexible private capital solutions, announced today that Kathryn Kantarian has joined to head the Firm's investor relations and marketing efforts. Ms. Kantarian is the fifth new hire in 2022 as Freedom 3 continues to add talent and depth to its team and position itself for continued success.

Freedom 3 Capital (PRNewswire)

Freedom 3 Capital Announces Team Expansion with Five New Hires in 2022

Based in New York, Ms. Kantarian has fifteen years of experience in investor relations, project management, communications and public relations, and has worked on a variety of investment strategies and fund structures within private equity, real estate and private credit.

"We are committed to building out best practices in our investor relations function. Our partner relationships are critical to our success. Kathryn brings experience from established investment management firms to Freedom 3, which will help position us for our next phase of growth," commented Jason Block, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Freedom 3.

Prior to joining Freedom 3, Ms. Kantarian was a Principal at Blackstone within the Real Estate Institutional Client Solutions group. She previously served as Head of Investor Relations at CI Capital, a middle market private equity firm. Prior to CI Capital, Ms. Kantarian spent eight years at Siguler Guff & Company, a multi-strategy private equity investment firm, as a Principal and the Director of Investor Relations. She began her career at Thomson Reuters, formerly Thomson Financial, where she held various sales, account management and client service positions.

Also this year, Freedom 3 expanded its investment team with the additions of Senior Associates Ceilia Tan (New York) and Lauren Miller (Dallas), and Associates Daniel Lopez (Dallas) and Koby Chadick (Kansas City). These new hires bring a broad range of experience to the Firm and will support Freedom 3's approach of partnering with companies to create long-term value.

Founded in 2013, Freedom 3 provides flexible, bespoke private credit solutions to North American middle market companies that are predominantly family-owned or entrepreneur-owned. The Firm has provided financing solutions for 22 investments requiring over $1.4 billion of capital since inception. With offices in New York, Kansas City and Dallas, the Freedom 3 team is comprised of 14 investment professionals with diverse experience in operations, credit, private equity and C-Suite roles.

About Freedom 3 Capital

Freedom 3 Capital invests in middle market companies at inflection points by addressing strategic growth opportunities with customized capital solutions. Freedom 3's investment process provides the flexibility to tailor investment structures to industry dynamics, company requirements, and management team and owners' long-term business objectives. Beyond the value of our capital, we believe our private equity approach to credit investing creates valuable, lasting partnerships with stakeholders and management teams. With offices in New York City, Kansas City and Dallas, Freedom 3 is currently investing out of Capital Solutions Fund 5 and F3 Senior Finance.

This press release does not constitute a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or offer to purchase or sell any security, financial instrument or services, nor does it constitute investment advice. Not all products are available to all investors. Past performance is not an indication of future performance. For additional information, please visit https://freedom3.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freedom 3 Capital