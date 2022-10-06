Calyxt Announces Agreement with Evologic Technologies to Scale Production of its Plant-based Ingredients

Agreement will power speed-to-scale strategy to meet the growing interest in high-quality sustainable ingredients across the cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with its first manufacturing partner, Evologic Technologies GmbH, to further develop and scale Calyxt's proprietary Plant Cell Matrix™ (PCM™) technology platform.

The agreement supports the continued build-out of Calyxt's plant-based synthetic biology capabilities. Evologic's contract development and manufacturing services, based on its proprietary bioprocess platform and technology, support companies delivering unique and sustainable bioproducts. Under the terms of the agreement, Evologic will work alongside Calyxt to grow and scale Calyxt's proprietary PCM™ technology. Specifically, Evologic will advance the manufacturing of PCM™-derived compounds and establish proof of concept for the subsequent scaling of multiple PCMs simultaneously for commercial production.

"This agreement is an important milestone in our speed-to-scale acceleration that will position us to address the growing interest in plant-based solutions across our target markets of cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals," said Michael A. Carr, President and Chief Executive Officer at Calyxt. "Evologic shares our commitment to scaled and economically feasible solutions that will enable the accelerated growth of sustainable ingredients that are often difficult to source and finite in nature. We look forward to working closely with their talented team to deliver engineering innovations that help our target customers bring sustainable products to market."

"Since our founding, we have strongly supported the industry to turn science-based biological ingredients into economically feasible, industrial-scale products," said Wieland Reichelt, CEO and co-founder of Evologic Technologies. "Manufacturing is clearly the key for high product quality at reasonable costs even so for challenging plant based sustainable products. Through this agreement with Calyxt, we are excited to engage in changing the status quo of manufacturing plant-based solutions.

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

About Evologic Technologies:

Evologic Technologies is a deep tech Spin-off of the Technical University of Vienna.

As Evologic, we believe that living microbes are the key to meeting humanities needs of today without compromising the future. Evologic turns science based biological ingredients into products by developing and scaling manufacturing processes. Evologic´s portfolio of fermentation and formulation technologies allows to grow what is otherwise considered un-culturable. As product quality is a result of excellence in fermentation Evologic's manufacturing goes the extra mile to deliver high quality ingredients to our customers.

Evologic's highly talented, EU-based, agile team facilitates the fast delivery of stable, highly concentrated, and pure products to our customers.

