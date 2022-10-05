HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from CBL-B Program at 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced it will present additional preclinical data from the Company's CBL-B program in two poster presentations at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place in November 8-12, 2002, in Boston, MA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: An allosteric, orally administered CBL-B inhibitor remodels the tumor microenvironment and enhances immune-mediated tumor growth inhibition

Session Date and Time: Fri., Nov. 11, 2022, 9:00 AM-8:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Hall C

Abstract Number: 424

Title: CBL-B inhibition showed differentiated effects in a mixed lymphocyte reaction versus other immuno-oncology targeted approaches

Session Date and Time: Fri., Nov. 11, 2022, 9:00 AM-8:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Hall C

Abstract Number: 1354

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.



HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

