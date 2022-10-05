Cure® Names Seema Kumar Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, announced today that Seema Kumar has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Cure, an affiliate of Deerfield Management, is a world-class laboratory, engineering, and business facility that brings together industry leaders and innovators across the private and public sectors to advance healthcare through the development of cutting-edge solutions across medical devices, digital technologies, healthcare services, and biotherapeutics.

Ms. Kumar joins Cure today from Johnson & Johnson where she spent nearly 20 years in senior leadership positions, most recently serving as Global Head of the Office of Innovation, Global Health and Scientific Engagement. During her tenure, she led the launch of the company's Innovation Centers, JLABS and Global Public Health initiatives, as well as the CoLaboratory at the World Economic Forum at Davos and the award winning COVID-19 educational broadcast program, "The Road to a Vaccine." Prior to that she was Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer at MIT's Whitehead Institute, playing a leading role in the Human Genome Project and the creation and launch of the Broad Institute.

"During the course of her distinguished career, Seema has earned a reputation as a fierce advocate for innovation and public health initiatives," said James Flynn, Managing Partner of Deerfield Management and Founder of Cure. "Her deep knowledge and experience with industry, government and research institutions will be foundational to establishing the collaborative ecosystem at the Cure necessary to rapidly advance knowledge, products and services that improve human health and well-being."

Cure's 300,000-square-foot campus was purpose-built to encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration and the free exchange of ideas. Cure also serves as a hub for networking and professional development through a series of events, educational lectures, and access to world-renowned subject matter experts. Since 2021, it has hosted more than 40 industry events and brought together thousands of healthcare leaders. Cure is currently home to 17 company residents, including for-profit and non-profit organizations focused on medical technology, healthcare services, therapeutics, and healthcare investment.

"I am thrilled and excited to be joining Cure as its CEO and lead the mission to help transform and advance healthcare by continuing to build an active healthcare network and diverse community," said Seema Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cure. "I look forward to working with the team to unlock the power of community, collaboration, content and convening that fulfills the dreams of entrepreneurs, fuels breakthroughs, drives diversity and inclusion, economic growth, and advances healthcare outcomes."

ABOUT CURE

An affiliate of Deerfield located at 345 Park Avenue South in New York City, Cure is an innovation campus boasting laboratories, lecture, and office space, as well as technology and other amenities for innovators across the healthcare industry, including academic institutions and other nonprofits, to accelerate their novel work. For more information, please visit https://cure.345pas.com.

ABOUT DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy. The Firm works across the healthcare ecosystem to connect people, capital, ideas and technology in bold, collaborative and inclusive ways. For more information, please visit www.deerfield.com.

