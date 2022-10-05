Cityzenith Sues Self-Proclaimed "Crowdfunding Promoter" Shane Liddell for $8,000,000 in US Federal Court for Libel, Defamation, Fraud

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityzenith today announced that self-proclaimed "crowdfunding promoter" Mr. Shane Liddell of XseedR and SmartCrowdfunding LLC, a Florida registered company, has been sued in US federal court in the State of Illinois for $8,000,000 for fraud, defamation, the statement of false facts in the public domain, intentionally misleading investors, and doctoring emails and text messages for republication in the public domain, among other allegations made by a prominent Midwestern tech company that had refused Liddell a business meeting (case # 1:22-cv-05101).

The complaint details multiple fraud allegations against Liddell describing how the defendant allegedly conspired with known associates Pamela Jean Swinney ( Tampa Bay ) and Melissa Styles ( Miami ), to make false public statements about a company they knew nothing about, including fraudulently creating dozens of fake social media profiles that were used to litter the Internet with false statements and defamatory comments about the Midwestern company in the public domain. The accused face over $8 million in damages.

The complaint alleges a complex web of fraudulent behavior by Mr. Liddell in conspiracy with Ms. Jean, Ms. Styles, and others.

Implementing an internet smear campaign designed to destroy the company and its leadership

Doctoring internet messages, texts, and sharing them in the public domain

Impersonating the CEO of the company in the public domain

Falsifying financial information to mislead American crowdfunding investors in all 50 US states deliberately and knowingly

Making public defamatory statements against the company, its management, and sharing them in the public domain,

Creating multiple fake Internet profiles (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, et al) to distribute and disseminate false information about the Company and its management, including the profiles of individuals claiming to have previously worked for the company,

Making false statements about

A University of Kentucky Law School student was also sued in the original complaint for allegedly supporting false content posted by Liddell and has since removed the false comments. The complaint has been dismissed against the law student who cooperated with investigators.

