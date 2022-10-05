BARBARA DAVIS-LEIGH JOINS TCS EDUCATION SYSTEM AS VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT

Reimagined position will help advance TCS' strategic vision to engage with higher education communities around the world and establish TCS campuses internationally

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Education System , an integrated, nonprofit system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact, has appointed Barbara Davis-Leigh, M.Ed., as Vice President of Global Engagement. Davis-Leigh brings more than 15 years of experience leading domestic and international higher education organizations. She is highly skilled in strategic planning, teaching and learning, and educational operations.

"Since our founding, TCS has always sought to build engagement with global communities for the sake of deeper learning and community engagement," said TCS Education System President Michael Horowitz, Ph.D. "Under Barbara's leadership, I am confident we will make positive strides in our global recruitment and engagement efforts as we develop and, in part, explore the possibility of establishing a TCS Global Campus."

Davis-Leigh holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from McMaster University, and a master's degree in education from William Howard Taft University. Her previous experience includes senior leadership roles at Arizona College of Nursing, HackerU, and Navitas.

In her new role, Davis-Leigh will focus on strengthening global awareness of TCS Education System, and on expanding international recruitment, partnerships, and operations across the system.

"I am looking forward to leading initiatives across TCS to advance our strategy of building our international presence," Davis-Leigh said. "TCS Education System has an exciting opportunity to expand our thriving international student population and international presence on behalf all of the colleges and universities that are part of the TCS System."

With nearly 30 international education partners across 13 countries, TCS Education System offers educational experiences that extend beyond geographical borders and promote learning rooted in diverse experiences that inform any field of study. Such a philosophy prepares graduates for 21st century careers working successfully with populations from anywhere in the world.

About TCS Education System

TCS Education System (TCS) is an integrated, nonprofit system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact.

Founded in 2009, the System consists of six distinct communities—The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, and the TCS System Office. TCS utilizes strategic partnerships in order to foster economies of scale, academic innovation, risk mitigation, and resourceful business solutions, in order to maximize the educational experience of students. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

