Milissa Ormiston-Hall Joins IPX1031 Oregon / SW Washington

IPX1031 Strengthens Pacific Northwest Region with Milissa Ormiston-Hall as VP, Oregon / SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is pleased to announce the addition of Milissa Ormiston-Hall as Vice President, Oregon / SW Washington to the IPX1031 Pacific Northwest team.

IPX1031 Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/IPX1031) (PRNewswire)

Ormiston-Hall joins forces with IPX1031's Washington based Kyle Williams. Together they bring the Pacific Northwest the most comprehensive 1031 knowledge, tools, and solutions that the 1031 industry can offer.

"We are thrilled to bring Milissa into our organization," said Jennifer Keen, IPX1031 Executive Vice President and manager of Western Operations. "Milissa brings incredible expertise to her new role and she will be instrumental in driving growth to help IPX1031 cement itself as the Pacific Northwest's leading qualified intermediary."

Ormiston's goal is to be the first resource regarding the tax code, specifically about 1031 Tax Deferred Exchanges. She brings over 26 years of 1031 Exchange, corporate, real estate, business to business sales and management experience to IPX1031.

Ormiston's responsibilities will include educating and consulting with clients as well as tax, legal, and real estate professionals to structure 1031 tax-deferred exchanges throughout Oregon and SW Washington.

Milissa Ormiston-Hall can be reached at (503) 367-6701, via email at milissa.ormiston@ipx1031.com or on her webpage at www.ipx1031.com/ormiston

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

