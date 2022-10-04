Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after the market closes on Monday, October 31, 2022. A conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 1, to discuss the company's results.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Marriott Vacations Worldwide) (PRNewswire)

Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.mvwc.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available at ir.mvwc.com from 10:00 a.m. on November 1 until 10:00 p.m. on December 1. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID for the recording is 13732438.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, as well as provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation