Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Nominated for "Importer of the Year" in Wine Enthusiast's 2022 Wine Star Awards

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Napa-based Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates is thrilled to announce that they have been nominated for "Importer of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast as part of their 2022 Wine Star Awards. The Wine Star Awards are a 23-year tradition honoring changemakers and innovators in the Wine and Spirits Industry. At under two years in business, this is a remarkable accomplishment for Demeine Estates and their producer partners.

From left to right: Scott Diaz, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Global Brand Strategy; Philana Bouvier, President; Andrew Deitz, Senior Vice President of Sales. (PRNewswire)

Demeine Estates' accomplishments to date include double-digit financial and organizational growth, multiple major marketing initiatives, including repositioning historic Napa Valley wineries for renewed success, and launching entrepreneurial diversity and inclusion programs. The leadership team includes President, Philana Bouvier, who joined the team in spring of 2021 and ushered in an era of rapid expansion and strategic growth, and Senior Vice President of Marketing and Global Brand Strategy, Scott Diaz, who joined in summer of 2021 and has quickly built a powerful marketing team and a judicious import portfolio. Rounding out the leadership team is Senior Vice President of Sales, Andrew Deitz, who joined the company in September 2022 and brings new vision and experience to the growing team and portfolio.

"Demeine Estates has been successful in building a portfolio of family-owned European wineries that have the rare combination of exceptional quality and generous allocations," says Diaz. "This year, we have added six world-class wineries from categories with high demand and unpredictable supply."

Founded in 2020 by the Lawrence Family and Managing Partner and Master Sommelier, Carlton McCoy Jr., Demeine Estates was created to bring world-class domestic and international wineries to the finest accounts and collectors in the US market. Since late 2021, Demeine Estates has brought in five additional import partners to join Napa's Heitz Cellar, Burgess, Stony Hill, Brendel, and Ink Grade and Champagne's Legras & Haas in their portfolio: Burgundy's Domaine de Montille and La Chablisienne, Sancerre's Domaine Roc de l'Abbaye, Piedmont's Ca' Rome', and Tuscany's Marchesi Mazzei family of brands.

In the past year, Demeine Estates' volume growth exceeded expectations with revenues up over 10%. In addition, Demeine Estates depletion growth with its wholesale partners is +38%, even as overall retail wine sales volumes have declined across the country by -9%. This strategic growth, which has bolstered revenue and created a multi-faceted, sales-optimized luxury wine portfolio, was accomplished with the help of Kimberly Bowden, who was appointed in April 2022 to head a department focused on portfolio development.

"Demeine Estates is built on the principle of innovation, and that is reflected in the structure of our portfolio and in this nomination," says Bowden. "As we continue to form new partnerships with overseas producers, the strength of our business will become even more apparent."

2022 also marked the launch of Demeine Estates' Dream It, Live It initiative, which supports entrepreneurs and social responsibility organizations in the wine industry through sponsorship and mentorship opportunities that are tailored to each partner.

"We are passionate for change in our industry." says Bouvier. "This nomination is a testament to the work and support of our distributor partners and customers. Thank you as well to the entire wholesale community and the 3-tier system, as without them, we would not be here today. We will build upon Carlton McCoy Jr's incredible vision of bringing together domestic and international wineries that are authentic, historic, and quality-driven."

About Demeine Estates

Demeine Estates is a family-owned importer and marketer of the world's finest wines based in the heart of Napa Valley, California. A leader in luxury wines in the U.S., Demeine Estates sets the standard in exceptional marketing, fine wine sales, and distribution services. Founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr., and led by President Philana Bouvier, Demeine Estates curated portfolio also consists of both premium family-owned domestic and international producers who represent exceptional wines anchored by quality viticulture.

Demeine Estates (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Demeine Estates