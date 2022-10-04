Alfa Laval signs global partnership agreement with Spirax Sarco

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has signed a global partnership agreement with Spirax Sarco, a world leader in steam and thermal energy solutions for a wide range of industries. The agreement will make Alfa Laval their preferred supplier of plate heat exchangers over the next three years.

Alfa Laval has collaborated with Spirax Sarco for the past 20 years, delivering heat exchangers to their steam and industrial fluid applications. Now, the relationship has been further strengthened with this latest agreement, which makes Alfa Laval a preferred supplier for their customers globally in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The agreement is following a long-term collaboration between the two companies which has seen Alfa Laval's heat exchangers successfully proving to be highly energy efficient and thereby contributing to Spirax Sarco's – and their customers' – sustainability targets.

"I am pleased to announce this agreement with a market-leading company within the energy sector," says Thomas Møller, President of the Energy Division at Alfa Laval. "Our heat exchangers are up to 50 percent more energy efficient than traditional technologies. Our vision is to expand our presence and thought leadership within energy efficiency and partnerships like this are a step in the right direction. In addition, it is beneficial to both our customers and the environment."

Did you know that… Energy efficiency is one of the main factors in reaching the Paris Agreement and can deliver more than 40 percent of the carbon emissions savings needed by 2040, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with 50 percent of the energy efficiency savings coming from the industrial sector.

About Sprirax Sarco

Spirax Sarco are the world leaders in steam technology, offering the most extensive range of products and services across a variety of industries. Spirax Sarco create the solutions that set the benchmark for steam users worldwide, working alongside them to improve productivity, save energy and reduce waste.

Spirax Sarco is a part of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a thermal energy management and niche pumping specialist. The Group is headquartered in Cheltenham, UK. Its shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1959 (symbol: SPX) and it is a constituent of the FTSE 100 and the FTSE4Good indices.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

