One America News Secures the Television Premiere of Election Integrity Film "2000 Mules"

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN"), announced today that it has secured the exclusive debut television rights to 2000 Mules. OAN will debut the election integrity film beginning Saturday, October 15th with multiple encore presentations through November 8th. The film will be available on television via the OAN channel and featured on OAN's live streaming app available at www.oann.com.

According to Robert Herring, Sr., CEO of OAN, "It's time to allow all Americans to view this film and judge for themselves the level of concerns raised by this documentary." A Rasmussen Reports reveals widespread awareness of the documentary, including 50% of Republicans, 36% of Democrats, and 38% of unaffiliated voters saying they were aware of the film as of June 2022. OAN will further broaden the viewership of 2000 Mules.

2000 Mules, produced by highly popular author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, garnered more than 1 million viewers within two weeks of its initial early summer release, making it one of the most successful political documentaries of all time. "I'm thrilled that OAN is helping to get this important film out to the widest possible audience. It's impossible to have an intelligent discussion about the 2020 election without seeing the documentary," stated D'Souza.

The documentary analyzes advanced cellular tracking data and highlights unusual traffic patterns of human "mules" dropping off batches of ballots into numerous drop boxes. The film relies on data and analysis provided by True the Vote, a voters' rights organization founded in 2009 by Catherine Engelbrecht.

