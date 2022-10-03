Hodei Technology Partners with Vuzix to Support Its New Klabra Platform and Places Initial Volume Purchase Order

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has received and shipped against an initial volume purchase order from Hodei Technology, an Indiana-based developer and seller of secure, enterprise collaboration solutions designed for a global, connected, and remote workforce, to support the company's newly launched Klabra platform.

The partnership struck with Vuzix provides broader customer access to Hodei's Remote Support Platform called Klabra, a proprietary secure web platform that will seamlessly integrate Vuzix M400, M4000 and Blade 2 smart glasses to offer an innovative, collaborative WebRTC solution. This platform is positioned for use by companies to more effectively provide remote customer support, coaching, troubleshooting, work oversight or training. Hodei customers will now be able to go to one place to purchase their Vuzix smart glasses and have the Klabra Remote Support App pre-loaded. Klabra is a subscription-based solution that is easy to use, easy to deploy and, with an open API architecture, easy to integrate and scale, offering OEMs, field service organizations, construction companies, and healthcare systems the flexibility and customization desired.

Klabra's intuitive interface provides multiple participants a unique real-time first-person point of view from the smart glasses wearer. The Vuzix user simply logs into Klabra.com, scans a designated QR Code with the smart glasses and joins the session live, enabling everyone in the meeting to see everything they see while working hands-free. Session participants talk to and freely share information with the remote smart glass user.

"We see our relationship with Vuzix as another important piece in our mission to develop and deploy the best-in-class hardware with our Klabra solutions, which are tailored for the emerging "Connected Worker" Industry 5.0 environment. The team at Vuzix has been great in their partnership efforts with Hodei and we look forward to that continuing to strengthen and grow over time," stated Guy Mascaro, CEO and President of Hodei Technology.

"We are excited to be partnering with Hodei Technology and supporting its Klabra platform, a robust enterprise solution that is ideally suited to work with Vuzix smart glasses," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We look forward to supporting their efforts to help their expanding list of customers improve productivity and gain competitive advantages within their respective industry verticals."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 252 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Hodei Technology

Hodei Technology develops and deploys secure, enterprise collaboration solutions designed for a global, connected, and remote workforce. Incorporating assisted and augmented reality technologies since 2014, Hodei has continued to innovate its solutions to meet the connection, collaboration and creation needs of today's connected worker. Its latest product, Klabra by Hodei Technology, is a secure, easy-to-use, always available collaboration platform featuring a choice of smart glasses and devices and the functionality required to get work done.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with Hodei Technology and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

