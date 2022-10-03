Due to Overwhelming Demand, Blaine Adds New 2023 Show Dates for DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, magician, extreme illusionist, and stunt artist, David Blaine, premiered his first-ever residency, DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES, exclusively at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Blaine continued to push the limits, mesmerizing audience members with never-before-seen magic, awe-inspiring illusions, and death-defying stunts in the newest theatre on the Las Vegas Strip.

DAVID BLAINE MESMERIZES SOLD-OUT CROWD DURING OPENING WEEKEND OF HIS FIRST-EVER LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT RESORTS WORLD THEATRE (PRNewswire)

Blaine takes IN SPADES to new heights as he welcomed the audience suspended from helium balloons freely floating from the 85-foot-tall ceilings of the Theatre followed by a jaw-dropping jump from the height of an 8-story building into cardboard boxes stacked 6-feet tall in the front orchestra. Throughout the one-of-a-kind production, Blaine utilized the unique, state-of-the-art features of the Resorts World Theatre incorporating large-scale installations. The highly anticipated residency left audience members asking how and wanting more, as the legendary artist put on a performance unlike anything the Las Vegas Strip has ever seen.

An eclectic, star-studded crowd attended the premiere including Woody Harrelson, Edward Norton, Lars Ulrich, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Logan Paul, JR, Guy Oseary, Alex Honnold, Rob Lowe, Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel, Steve Wozniak, Brian Grazer, Darren Aronofsky, Philippe Petit, Sergey Brin and more.

Due to overwhelming ticket demand, the magician is adding six new 2023 show dates to DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES, going on sale to the public beginning Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. PT. The new dates are:

January 2023 : 6, 7, 27, 28

March 2023: 10, 11

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, October 6 at 10 p.m. PT.

Previously announced 2022 DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES show dates on sale now include:

October 2022 : 28, 29

December 2022: 16, 17

Tickets and a limited number of premium VIP packages for upcoming shows are available at axs.com/davidblaineinvegas and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

Exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, the 5,000 capacity Resorts World Theatre, is a multi-level concert and entertainment venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.

About David Blaine

Described by Howard Stern as the greatest magician that ever lived, David Blaine single-handedly redefined magic after producing and directing his original television special Street Magic when he was just twenty-three, which Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller called "the best TV magic special ever done." The New York Times noted that Blaine has "taken a craft that's been around for hundreds of years and done something unique and fresh with it," whilst The New Yorker claimed, "he saved magic." Over the last two decades, Blaine's nine primetime specials have seen him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, survived standing atop a 100ft tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, endured 44 days inside a transparent box in London on no food, just water. Blaine's refeeding was studied by scientists and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Blaine had over one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils and also spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, before breaking the world record for breath holding live on the Oprah Winfrey show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes. In addition to the many millions who have seen him on television, Blaine has also performed live for audiences of over 20,000 in arenas around the world. He has performed intimately for every sitting American president including Barack Obama in the Oval Office, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush as well as a number of international leaders and prominent figures such as Henry Kissinger, Michael Bloomberg, Stephen Hawking, Muhammad Ali, among others. His TED talk became one of Bill Gate's personal favorites and is widely considered the most revealing testimony Blaine has ever given on the topic of his remarkable career.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Resorts World Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

